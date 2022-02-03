Brazil has the highest average number of deaths from Covid since August 2021 – 02/02/2022 – Equilíbrio e Saúde

Brazil reached the highest moving average of deaths from Covid since August 31 last year. There are 653 lives lost per day, an increase of 178% compared to the data of two weeks ago. On the last day of August last year, there were 671 deaths per day.

This Wednesday, Brazil recorded 946 deaths, the highest number in 24 hours since August 19, 2021, when 1,030 deaths were reported.

The number of cases remains at the highest levels of the entire pandemic. There were 188,552 people infected this Wednesday, which made the moving average of infections reach 179,962 per day, an increase of 63%.

The country thus reaches 629,078 lives lost and 25,813,685 people infected since the beginning of the pandemic.

Data relating to the state of SP are partial. “The Secretary of State for Health informs that this Wednesday (2) it was not able to extract all the case data, due to the non-functioning of the API of the Ministry of Health”, says the secretary of health of the state.

The country data, collected up to 8 pm, are the result of collaboration between leaf, UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Extra, O Globo and G1 to gather and disclose the numbers related to the new coronavirus pandemic. The information is collected by the consortium of press vehicles daily with the state Health Departments.

Vaccination data against Covid-19 was affected by the hacker attack on the Ministry of Health system, which took place in December, which led to the lack of updates in several states for long periods of time. This Wednesday, the information was updated in 22 states and the Federal District.

The consortium of press vehicles recently updated the Brazilian population numbers used to calculate the percentage of people vaccinated in the country. Now, the data used are the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) projection for 2022. All numbers are now calculated according to these values, including last year’s. Therefore, the percentages of people vaccinated may differ from the previously published figures.​

Brazil registered 3,571,053 doses of vaccines against Covid-19, this Wednesday. According to data from the state health departments, there were 491,995 first doses and 787,869 second doses. 183 single doses and 2,291,006 booster doses were also recorded.

The large number of booster doses is mainly the result of a damming of data in Paraná, which has not updated data in recent days.

Ceará had a negative record of second doses (-8,879) and single doses (-4,133). Tocantins also had a negative record of first doses (-10,805). Finally, Maranhão had a negative record of single doses (-4).

In all, 165,789,371 people received at least the first dose of a vaccine against Covid in Brazil — 145,718,531 of them have already received the second dose of the immunizer. Added to the single doses of Janssen’s Covid vaccine, there are already 150,416,056 people with both doses or one dose of Janssen vaccine.

Thus, the country already has 77.17% of the population with the 1st dose and 70.02% of Brazilians with both doses or with one dose of the Janssen vaccine. Considering only the adult population, the values ​​are, respectively, 102.48% and 92.98%​​.

The consortium also started recording the doses of vaccines given to children. The population aged 5 to 11 years partially immunized (with only the first dose of vaccine received) is 10.67%.

Considering the entire population over 5 years, 82.83% received one dose and 75.15% received two doses or Janssen’s single dose vaccine.

​Even those who received both doses or one dose of the Janssen vaccine should maintain basic care, such as wearing a mask and social distancing, say experts.

The initiative of the consortium of press vehicles occurred in response to the attitudes of the Jair Bolsonaro (PL) government, which threatened to withhold data, delayed newsletters about the disease and took information from the air, with the interruption of the disclosure of the totals of cases and deaths. In addition, the government has released conflicting data.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​