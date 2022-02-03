Brazil records 946 deaths from covid-19 in 24 hours and has the highest average number of deaths since August 31

Brazil registered 946 new deaths through the Covid-19 this Wednesday, the 2nd, the highest number since August 18 of last year. The last time Brazil had registered more than 900 deaths was on August 25, 2021. The weekly average of victims, which eliminates distortions between working days and weekends, was at 653, the worst brand since the 31st of august.

The number of new infections reported on Tuesday was 188,552. The moving average of cases fell for the second day in a row and is 179,962. This Monday, the moving average of cases had reached 188 thousandthe highest number since the beginning of the pandemic.

In total, Brazil has 629,078 dead and 25,813,685 disease cases. The daily data from Brazil are from the consortium of press vehicles formed by Estadão, G1, The Globe, Extra, Leaf and UOL in partnership with 27 state health departments, in a balance sheet released at 8 pm.

The states that recorded the most deaths in the last 24 hours were São Paulo (363), Minas Gerais (109) and Rio Grande do Sul (57). THE Ceará did not update the data on Wednesday, 2nd. The State alleged an error in the notification system of the Ministry of Health. São Paulo State Health Department also claimed that it was unable to extract all the data from the system.

The explosion of cases is seen as an effect of the Ômicron, identified since it was detected, in November, as more transmissible. Experts say this factor is allied to the relaxation of social distancing measures across the country.

Although most cases are considered mild – a factor attributed to vaccination and the lower severity of Ômicron – the number of deaths has also increased daily in Brazil. This amount remains far from those recorded in the first half of 2021, when the country had 4,000 daily deaths.

In proportionate numbers, the lethality of covid-19 has decreased – that is, today there are more people getting infected than last year and fewer dying. However, infectious disease specialists warn that the number of cases is very large and, therefore, the proportion of deaths can generate a high absolute number of victims. “Are we comfortable with the number of daily deaths because we already had 4 thousand? I don’t feel comfortable”, said infectologist Carlos Magno Fortaleza to the Estadão last week.

