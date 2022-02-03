Brazil records 946 deaths from Covid in 24 hours; moving average is the highest since August | coronavirus

Brazil registered this Wednesday (2) 946 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hourstotalizing 629,078 Deaths since the beginning of the pandemic . Thereby, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days is 653 — the highest recorded since August 31 of last year (when he was in 671). Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the change was +178%indicating a trend towards high in deaths from the disease.

1 of 5 Evolution of the moving average of deaths by Covid in Brazil in the last 14 days. The percentage change takes into account the comparison between the numbers of the two ends of the period — Photo: Editoria de Arte/g1 Evolution of the moving average of deaths by Covid in Brazil in the last 14 days. The percentage change takes into account the comparison between the numbers of the two ends of the period — Photo: Editoria de Arte/g1

No state has a downward trend in Covid deaths (see further below); all are in high or stability. It’s the first time this has happened since January 12, 2021for more than a year.

Some states have again reported problems with the system of the Ministry of Health which centralizes the data of the municipalities. the secretary of São Paulo, for example, reported that it closed a partial balance sheet because of this, which justifies the number of known cases in 24 hours (just over 1,000) well below expectations (the moving average is above 10,000 per day). In Pernambuco the same problem was reported, and in the Ceará the issue prevented the release of new data before 8 pm on Wednesday, according to the state secretariat.

The country also recorded 188,552 new known cases from Covid-19 in 24 hoursreaching a total of 25,813,685 confirmed diagnoses since the beginning of the pandemic. As a result, the moving average of cases in the last 7 days was the 179,962. Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the change was +63%indicating a trend towards high in cases of the disease.

2 of 5 Moving average curve of new known cases of Covid in the last two weeks — Photo: Editoria de Arte/g1 Moving average curve of new known cases of Covid in the last two weeks — Photo: Editoria de Arte/g1

In this way, the moving average of disease victims now reaches a level more than 3 times higher than it was on the eve of the hacker attack which generated problems in records throughout Brazil, which took place in the early hours of December 9th and 10th. At the time, this average indicated 183 deaths from Covid each day.

The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20 pm. The balance is based on data from the state health departments.

Death curve in the states

On the rise (23 states and the DF): PE, PR, PB, AM, SE, MS, DF, RS, RJ, ES, MG, SC, AL, RN, MT, GO, SP, AP, BA, PA, RR, MA, PI, RO

PE, PR, PB, AM, SE, MS, DF, RS, RJ, ES, MG, SC, AL, RN, MT, GO, SP, AP, BA, PA, RR, MA, PI, RO In stability (2 states): TO, AC

TO, AC Not disclosed (1 state): EC

This comparison takes into account the average of deaths in the last 7 days until the publication of this balance sheet in relation to the average recorded two weeks ago (understand the criteria used by the g1 to analyze pandemic trends).

It is worth mentioning that there are states in which the low average number of deaths can lead to large percentage variations. Moving average numbers are generally in decimal numbers and rounded off to facilitate the presentation of data. The percentage change to calculate the trend (up, stability or drop) takes into account the unrounded numbers.

VACCINATION: see data from the latest national balance sheet

See the situation in the states

The g1 reports below the moving average of known cases, instead of the moving average of deaths, due to the moment of the pandemic in Brazil. The large number of vaccinated with two doses, above 70% of the population, contributed to significantly reduce the number of deaths in the country. Associated with this, the omicron variant exploded the total number of cases.

3 of 5 Curve of deaths by Covid in the states — Photo: Editoria de Arte/g1 Curve of deaths by Covid in the states — Photo: Editoria de Arte/g1

4 of 5 Curve of known cases in the states — Photo: Editoria de Arte/g1 Curve of known cases in the states — Photo: Editoria de Arte/g1

Consortium of press vehicles

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between g1O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, which started working collaboratively, since June 8, 2020, to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (know more).