BRF: with share at R$20, follow-on raises R$5.4 billion | Business

BRF has just launched its primary stock offering, setting the share at R$20, Pipeline has learned. The company took a 7.5% discount on today’s closing price to raise BRL 5.4 billion. The additional lot was not sold, the sources said. By the end of the afternoon, orders were already concentrated between R$20 and R$20.50, but the company was not able to push for the higher band.

The value per share is almost 20% lower than the R$24.75 that the share was trading on the eve of the follow-on launch. People close to the operation considered that there was a hit of the so-called “Petros effect”, with the nod of the pension fund about a potential judicialization in the event of an advance by Marfrig in the offer above the proportion of its current position – which, in the argument of Petros, would trigger the poison pill.

1 of 1 BRF factory in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: capitalization of R$5.4 billion — Photo: Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil/Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil BRF factory in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: capitalization of BRL 5.4 billion — Photo: Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil/Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil

To avoid the fight and an eventual billionaire premium payment, Mafrig did not test. He only exercised his preemptive right corresponding to his 31.66% of the company’s capital. Previ, which abstained at the meeting that voted on the capital increase, also followed suit. Of the major shareholders, only Petros was left out.

Without the extra check from Marfrig, which BRF’s management was counting on when placing an operation that it estimated to raise almost R$ 7 billion for cash, the owner of Sadia and Perdigão had to find more interested investors and accept the discount.