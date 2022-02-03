Bridge between Ethereum and Solana suffers possible hack of BRL 1.7 billion in cryptocurrencies

Wormwhole, one of the most popular platforms that serves as a bridge between Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL) and other blockchains, may have been the target of a hack worth more than US$ 326 million, the equivalent of about R$ 1.7 billion, on Wednesday night (2).

Via Twitter, the project confirmed that the bridge is currently down while the team investigates a possible hacker attack. The official website prints the message: “The portal is temporarily unavailable”.

Analysts working with public blockchain data drew attention to an 80,000 ETH transaction by Wormhole destined for an address that currently holds more than $250 million in ETH.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

According to another developer, the attacker also obtained 40,000 ETH on Solana, a network where he is currently trying to execute sales in exchange for other cryptocurrencies.

According to the security expert at Paradigm known by the pseudonym “samczsun”, the Wormhole team contacted the attacker through the Ethereum network, and offered a reward of US$ 10 million in exchange for returning the cryptocurrencies.

Bridges between blockchains generally work by taking an asset, such as ETH, and locking it into a contract to issue an asset in parallel on another network. One such contract, created by Wormwhole containing thousands of ETH, would have been depleted.

The incident sparked the alert of users of decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, as all the Ethereum running on the Solana network may have lost its ballast.

It remains to be seen what the consequences of the attack might be for the lending market on Solana and other networks if the amount of ETH issued by Wormhole cannot be connected back to Ethereum and therefore has completely lost its value.

In a Reddit post in January, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin argued that bridges will not be popular in the future, due in part to the risks of backing assets transferred to other blockchains.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

“My argument for why the future will be multi-chain, but not cross-chain: there are fundamental limits to the safety of bridges that cross multiple “zones of sovereignty”, he said.

CoinDesk has reached out to Wormhole developers with a request for comment and will update the text with the response.

How far will cryptocurrencies go? What’s the best way to buy them? We have prepared a free class with step by step. Click here to watch and receive the InfoMoney Cryptocurrency Newsletter

related