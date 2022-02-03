Bridge will be dismantled for the passage of a businessman’s yacht

The city of Rotterdam said on Wednesday (2) that a historic bridge in the Dutch port city will be temporarily dismantled to allow the passage of the gigantic yacht built for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, according to local media.

The historic bridge, which dates from 1878 and had to be repaired after being bombed in 1940 during World War II, is too low to allow passage for the American billionaire’s boat, a luxury yacht valued at $486 million, according to the same sources.

The shipyard asked the city to temporarily dismantle the central part of the bridge so that the vessel could pass.

“It’s the only passage to the sea,” a spokeswoman for the city council told AFP, adding that the cost of this operation would be covered by the shipyard.

The tycoon’s yacht is being built in Alblasserdam, near Rotterdam, and will have to pass under the Koningshavenbrug bridge next summer.

The municipality agreed to dismantle the bridge, despite promising, after a major renovation in 2017, that the structure known as ‘De Hef’ would never be touched again.

The city indicated that it has considered the economic importance and jobs generated by the construction of this yacht, ensuring that the bridge will regain its current appearance.