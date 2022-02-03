Brusque City Hall doctor is dismissed on charges of misconduct with patients

A specialist doctor who works at the Women’s Network to Combat Cancer in Brusque and at the Women’s Clinic of the Health Department was removed from his position. An administrative procedure was initiated to investigate the professional’s conduct. The complaints against him refer to his conduct during consultations with patients. The doctor’s name was not revealed by the city hall, only the initials MAC

The removal was published in the Official Gazette and the period determined is 60 days. However, he will continue to receive salaries. The text also determines that a replacement must be appointed for the duration of the administrative process. The ordinance was published on January 24 and is already in force.

denunciations

As found out by O Município, women attended reported that the doctor treated them with rudeness. The reports are that, on several occasions, the patients left the office in tears and sought help from the collaborators of the Women’s Network.

In the ordinance published in the Official Gazette that establishes the administrative process, the patients portray the doctor as “unsympathetic, disrespectful and dispensing inhumane treatment to women who undergo consultations”. The Women’s Network even asked for the replacement of the professional.

The ordinance also adds that “in the same way, in the documents referenced and issued by the Nursing Team of the Women’s Clinic and the Directorate of Specialties, where they transcribe and list a series of inappropriate conduct on the part of that doctor”.

The complaints against the professional refer to his conduct during consultations with patients at the Women’s Network and at the Women’s Clinic.

Calculation and penalties

A prosecution committee was formed to conduct the administrative process and establish the facts.

If the doctor’s misconduct is proven after investigation by the commission, penalties can be applied in accordance with article 183 of the same supplementary law, ranging from warning to dismissal.

The ordinance appointed Rafael Scheibel de Andrade as president of the prosecuting commission; Susana da Silva as secretary and Maria Matilde Cardoso as union representative.

The commission should collect testimonies and information it deems important. The professional may be represented by an attorney or present a prior defense. In addition, the team will have 60 days to present the final report. The deadline may be extended at the request of the committee.

Defense

Erial Lopes de Haro, the doctor’s lawyer in the administrative process, informed that “the defense will prove that there was no disciplinary transgression”. He even says he is “confident in acquittal”.

Check the full note

The doctor, through his lawyer Erial Lopes de Haro, informs that over the years of working in the city of Brusque, he has been seeking improvements in medical care for cancer patients. All the measures he adopted had the sole concern of offering the best and most ethical service. Unfortunately, administrative management has not evaluated in this way, perhaps due to lack of technical knowledge.

As for the administrative process, the defense will prove that there was no disciplinary transgression and is absolutely confident in the acquittal.

