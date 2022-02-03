BTG buys Elite brokerage from Rio de Janeiro and expands its portfolio of individuals By Estadão Content



© Reuters BTG buys Elite brokerage from Rio de Janeiro and expands its portfolio of individuals



BTG Pactual (SA:) announced this Tuesday, 1st, the purchase of Elite Investimentos, one of the most traditional brokerages in Rio de Janeiro, founded in the 1980s. It was the second acquisition of the bank in a week – on January 26 , bought Planner’s individual client portfolio -, which proves its aggressive proposal to raise the investment platform for this audience.

The acquisitions of BTG continue a very strong start to the year in this market. XP (SA:) bought a stake in Suno and Modal bank in January. Itaú Unibanco (SA:), in turn, took 50.1% of Ideal, for R$650 million. Itaú also has the right to purchase an additional 11.38% of XP, pursuant to the agreement entered into more than four years ago.

synergies

According to the partner responsible for BTG Pactual digital, Marcelo Flora, who heads the investment platform, the acquisition of Elite is strategic and brings synergy gains. “The acquisition will make it possible to combine the expertise of Elite’s employees and advisors with the structure of BTG’s products, services and technology, allowing to gain even more scale, with cost dilution, efficiency gains, synergy and productivity”, he said, in communicated.

For the partner of the Spiralem consultancy, Bruno Diniz, the BTG transaction reinforces the consolidation of investment platforms in the country. “We will see independent and regional players in the crosshairs of the platforms”, predicts the specialist. He mentioned the gain in scale that will be added to BTG with the Elite client portfolio. The information is from the newspaper. The State of São Paulo.