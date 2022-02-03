Camilo sends project to pay teachers billionaire transfer from former Fundef

A message from Governor Camilo Santana (PT) began to be processed in the Legislative Assembly of Ceará, which obliges the State to distribute to teachers 60% of the money that will be paid by the Union as a complement to the former Fund for the Maintenance and Development of Education and Valorisation of Teaching (Fundef ). The payment was determined in a decision of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and had as rapporteur minister Edson Fachin. The updated value is BRL 2,561,509,666.35. Teachers will be entitled to 60% of this amount.

There is still no forecast of when the payment will be made, as the State Government has not yet received the amount, which will come in the form of a precatory. There will also be a process, which goes through the Federal Court of Auditors (TCU). It is likely that everything will not be passed on at once to the State and there will be installments. What the law now establishes is that when the federal transfer is made, teachers will be entitled to the majority: BRL 1,536,905,799.81.

How will be the payment

According to the project, the money will be transferred directly to the teachers, when it arrives, withholding legal charges and any discounts. The text prohibits withholding or discounting to pay legal fees. The way in which the payment will take place, which has not yet been scheduled, will be established in a plan drawn up in common agreement with the representatives of the professors. The proposal provides for transparency and publicity for the measures.

The money is the result of the original civil action 683, which has been going through the Supreme Federal Court (STF) for about two decades. It refers to the federal complementation for Fundef of the State of Ceará. The decision became final and is in the process of complying with the decision in the STF.

The government leader, deputy Júlio César Filho (Citizenship), informed that the message has already been registered in the Assembly. The message arrived on Tuesday, 1st.

