Case for Gucci’s AirPods Max is launched for more than R$ 5 thousand | Headphones

There is no forecast of product availability in Brazil at the moment. It is worth remembering that AirPods Max have suggested prices of US$ 549 in the US and R$ 6,899 in Brazil, at Apple’s official store, being an expensive option for consumers of apple products.

According to the brand, the luxury case, named Ophidia, brings together a vintage and contemporary design at the same time. The case has the word “Hodiernum” stamped inside, which means “belonging to the present day” and which, according to Gucci, is an allusion to the “contrast between past and present”.

The Ophidia case has brown leather details and its neoprene lining is made from recycled raw materials. The inner part of the luxury accessory is coated with viscose. The Gucci logo, the classic “GG”, appears throughout the print of the case and also in gold on the front.