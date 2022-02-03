CBF announces the games of the first round of the Brasileirão; check – 02/02/2022

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) released today (2) the table of the Brazilian Championship 2022, which starts in April. Defending champion Atlético-MG debuts at home against Internacional, and the first round has three other clashes between clubs that have been Brazilian champions.
The current runner-up Flamengo visits Atlético-GO, while Palmeiras, third in 2021, receives Ceará at Allianz Parque. Also noteworthy are the clashes between São Paulo and Athletico, with a possible reunion of Pablo and Vitor Bueno with Morumbi, and the first duel between two recently promoted clubs to the elite: Coritiba and Goiás.
The Brasileirão is scheduled to start on April 9, a Saturday, but the specific dates and times of each game will still be announced by the CBF.
The announcement came at the beginning of the night, after a long suspense made on the Brasileirão’s social networks: the account started giving tips about the first round in the middle of the afternoon, but only released it three hours later.
Brasileirão 2022 opening round:
Atlético-MG vs Inter
Fluminense vs Santos
Sao Paulo vs Atletico
Palmeiras vs Ceara
Botafogo vs Corinthians
Youth vs RB Bragantino
Fortaleza vs Cuiabá
Atletico GO vs Flamengo
Avai vs América-MG
Coritiba vs Goiás