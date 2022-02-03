CDC data belies blogs about 12,000 vaccine-related deaths

Blogs against vaccination cause confusion by saying that United States would have “registered 12 thousand deaths related to vaccines Covid-19”. The tactic used is old: presenting the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) numbers without proper explanation.

The Center for Disease Control, responsible for the tool, informed the Estadão Check that 9 deaths were confirmed with a cause attributed to the immunizers. In contrast, the country had already applied 535 million doses by January 2022.

VAERS is a pharmacovigilance tool. US authorities demand that any death that occurs after the application of a vaccine against covid-19 be reported. The CDC reports on its website that received 11,657 reports of deaths (0.0022% of the total doses applied). But this does not mean that they were actually caused by the immunizers. Once received, they undergo an investigation by the CDC and the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA). The person’s medical history, death certificate and autopsy result are analyzed, in addition to the clinical details of the case. Only after this rigorous process is it confirmed or ruled out that the adverse event was caused by the vaccine.

“To date, the CDC has not identified any patterns that indicate that vaccines against Covid-19 are causing deaths,” the agency said in an email.

System serves as a warning to authorities

When the unexpected occurrence of an adverse event is observed, technicians take action. This is how they temporarily suspended the application of the Janssen vaccine, in April 2021. At the time, six cases of thrombocytopenia were observed in vaccinated. The investigation lasted ten days and concluded that the adverse event was indeed related to the manufacturer’s immunizers. This information has been updated in the package insert. However, its occurrence is so rare that the regulatory agency chose to resume the application of Janssen immunizers. He also suggested that women between 30 and 49 years old avoid the pharmaceutical and get vaccinated with immunizers from other companies, such as Pfizer and Moderna. As of January 20, 2022, over 18 million doses of Janssen have been applied. In this period, 57 cases of thrombocytopenia (0.0003%) and 9 deaths were confirmed.

The CDC also confirmed 1,233 cases of myocarditis in people immunized with vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna. The rare risk for these conditions was also added to the package inserts of the immunizers. No deaths have been confirmed by regulatory bodies and the two vaccines add up to 513 million doses applied.

Finally, the CDC also received 302 preliminary reports of Guilin-Barré syndrome occurring in people vaccinated with Janssen’s immunizer. The agency does not report how many of these were confirmed, but states that they are rare events in view of the total doses applied.

On the social networks

On networks, texts without explanation about CDC data cause confusion. On Twitter, one of the users wrote: “More than 12 thousand corpses victims of the bites!”, referring to the vaccines. Another mentioned that the numbers would be “hidden by the pharmaceutical industry”, although the data is publicly released by regulatory agencies.

