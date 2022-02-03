Ceará will have seven new state university campuses; there will be 16 new courses

Ceará will have seven new campuses of state universities and 16 new courses offered by the institutions. The expansion and internalization was detailed by Governor Camilo Santana this Thursday morning, 3. The new campuses and courses will be distributed as follows:

State University of Vale do Acaraú (UVA): 2 campuses and 5 courses

Campus in the municipality of Acaraú, with courses in Agronomy and Pedagogy

Campus in the municipality of Camocim, with courses in Accounting Sciences and Fisheries Engineering

Agronomy course at the São Benedito campus

Ceará State University (Uece): 3 campuses and 7 courses

Campus in the municipality of Aracati, with the Licentiate in Mathematics and Licentiate in Letters Portuguese/English

Campus in the municipality of Caníndé, with courses in Business Administration and Pedagogy

Campus in the municipality of Quixeramobim, with the course of Medicine

Medicine course at the Crateús campus

Veterinary Medicine Course, on the Tauá campus

Regional University of Cariri (Urca): 2 campuses and 4 courses

Campus in the municipality of Barbalha, with the Tourism course

Campus in the municipality of Mauriti, with the Agronomic and Environmental Engineering course

Medicine Course at the Crato campus

Architecture and Urbanism Course, at the Juazeiro do Norte campus

According to the Government, currently, Ceará state universities are present in 16 municipalities. With the expansion, there will be 23 cities offering higher education courses through the state network, representing an increase of 44%.

The aim is to ensure the training of manpower to meet the existing demand in each location and thus enhance regional development. “Technical studies were carried out by each university to define which courses and in which places would be opened”, emphasizes Camilo. The manager also points out that the notices of competitions for effective teachers will be released “soon”, still this semester.

The Secretary of Science, Technology and Higher Education, Carlos Décimo, emphasized that this is the “greater democratization of Higher Education” in the State. Vice-governor Izolda Cela, on the other hand, affirmed the opening of the “funnel” that exists between the completion of high school and the prospect of entering higher education.

“We are facing a great strategic agreement. We are not just opening new campuses or new vacancies in the entrance exam. It is an action of great impact on the economy of each of these municipalities and regions. It is a cultural impact, a change in the educational dynamics”, he pointed out. Hildebrando Soares, dean of the State University of Ceará (Uece), also present on the occasion. “We are bringing development, democracy, freedom, social responsibility, scientific and critical thinking to young people in the interior,” he added.

