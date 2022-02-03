Check the dates and times of the Corinthians Games in Paulistão

On Tuesday afternoon (02/1), the São Paulo Football Federation dismembered the detailed table of the 7th to 12th round of the Paulista Championship, valid for the first phase of the competition.

Where to watch? This time with Santos playing away from home, with the refereeing done by Thiago Luis Scarascati. The transmission will be carried out by the Record TV, Premiere, Tempo Real on Globo Esportes, Paulistão Play and Youtubeamong others that follow the game in real time, minute by minute.

Check below the dates and times of Timão’s next appointments in Paulistão:

02/02 (Wednesday) – Corinthians x Santos – Neo Química Arena/ SP – 21:35

06/02 (Sunday) – Ituano x Corinthians – Novelli Júnior Stadium – Itu/ SP – 18:30

02/10 (Thursday) – Corinthians x Mirassol – Neo Química Arena/ SP – 21:30

02/16 (Wednesday) – Corinthians x São Bernardo – Neo Química Arena/ SP – 21:30

02/19 (Saturday) – Botafogo SP x Corinthians – Santa Cruz Stadium – Ribeirão Preto/ SP – 18:30

02/26 (Saturday) – Corinthians x Red Bull Bragantino – Neo Química Arena/ SP – 16h

03/05 (Saturday) – São Paulo x Corinthians – Morumbi Stadium/ SP – 16h

03/12 (Saturday) – Corinthians x Ponte Preta – Neo Química Arena/ SP – 18:30

03/17 (Thursday) – Palmeiras x Corinthians – Allianz Parque/ SP – 20:30

03/20 (Sunday) – Grêmio Novorizontino x Corinthians – Jorge Ismael de Biasi Stadium – Novo Horizonte/ SP – 16h

