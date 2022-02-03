Check which banks are most affordable

Launched in the market in 2020, PIX was developed to be an instant payment method without bank transfer charges. However, in 2021, financial institutions had already started to tax such transfers made by legal entities (PJ’s), each of which could reach R$ 150, depending on the amount and modality. This charge raises concerns about the possibility of this amount being passed on to customers and consumers. Keep reading and find out which bank has the lowest fees for PIX business.

What does the union say?

According to the president of the Union of Retail Commerce in the State of Goiás (Sindilojas-GO), Eduardo Gomes, even though these taxes are high, the charge for businesses is negligible, due to the methodology applied by the banks.

“Banks charge between 0.99% to 1.5% and can reach a maximum amount of R$150, depending on the bank. To reach this cost, the value would have to be very high, the expense is proportionally negligible”, he explains.

In this sense, customers and consumers would not be penalized when making purchases, since this type of cost is foreseen in the companies’ budget.

In addition, the president of Sindilojas also signaled that the entrepreneur can also try to dialogue with the bank to reduce the value of transaction fees. “He can negotiate a certain PIX package per month, at a reduced cost. And depending on the institution, she won’t even charge him,” he added.

bank fees

Each financial institution has its own methodology of taxation on PIX transactions made by companies, and many are expanding the practice.

In this sense, at Santander, for example, the withdrawal of money by companies via Pix Saque or Pix Troco costs R$ 2.50 for each operation. Following the same direction, Banco do Brasil should charge R$ 2.90 for each withdrawal, as of February 9th.

Among traditional banks, only Caixa Econômica Federal does not set fees for this public. Digital banks such as Nubank, Inter and C6 also do not charge CNPJ’s.

However, the transfer fees charged by Mercado Pago signal that exempting transactions is not a general practice in the field of digital banking services.

