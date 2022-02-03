Cielo (CIEL3) balance sheet repercussion, BRF (BRFS3) has a high rating by S&P, Braskem (BRKM5) convenes an Assembly and more

The corporate news this Thursday (03) highlights the balance sheet of Cielo (CIEL3), which profited above the market consensus. In addition, Braskem (BRKM5) convenes an EGM to resolve on the conversion of all Class “B” Preferred Shares issued by the Company into Class “A” Preferred Shares.

Ambipar (AMBP3) purchased a Canadian company specializing in responding to environmental emergencies.

Taesa (TAEE11) concluded the 11th issue of simple, non-convertible debentures, in two series, in the amount of R$800 million.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

The S&P upgraded BRF’s credit rating (BRFS3) on a global scale from BB- to BB and on a national scale from brAA+ to brAAA.

The Board of Directors of Oi decided the day before to terminate the mandate of José Claudio Moreira Gonçalves as Statutory Officer without specific designation by the Company.

to Sky (CIEL3) reported net income of R$337 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 (4Q21). The result represents a growth of 13% compared to the same period in 2020. The result came from market projections, of a profit of R$ 224.6 million.

In the year, Cielo’s net income (CIEL3) totaled BRL 970 million, a growth of 98% compared to 2020.

According to Itaú BBA, the company reported figures in line with market expectations for Total Payment Volume (TPV), net revenue and costs and expenses.

Itaú BBA points out that the evolution of the result was driven by two factors: non-recurring gain of R$ 37 million; and a lower than expected effective tax rate as a result of the payment of interest on shareholders’ equity.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

The bank maintains a market perform assessment for Cielo, and a target price of R$ 5.20, compared to the quotation on Wednesday (2) of R$ 2.33.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, sees Cielo’s results as negative because the profit overrun was entirely related to an income tax reversal, with pre-tax earnings actually absent from the estimates. On the operational front, improvements were unclear. Operating results were a mix of “negatives” from Cielo and “positives” from Cateno. Credit Suisse maintains a neutral assessment for Cielo, and a target price of BRL 2.50.

Bradesco BBI, in turn, believes that the results should be well received by the market, in view of the sequential improvement in the main operations (Cielo Brasil + Cateno).

In short, they see Cielo trading at a low multiple of 7.6 times the projected price-to-earnings for 2022, although noting that revenue trends – especially at Cielo Brasil – could remain challenging throughout 2022, with a decline in its base. customer and revenue yield pressure, which could prevent a stronger reclassification of stocks in the short term. BBI’s stock recommendation is neutral, with a target price of BRL 3, or a 29% appreciation potential compared to the previous day’s closing.

Braskem (BRKM5) approved the convening of a Special Meeting of Class “B” Preferred Shareholders, to be held on February 25, 2022, to resolve on the conversion of all Class “B” Preferred Shares issued by the Company into Preferred Shares Class “A”, at the ratio of 2 PNB shares to 1 PNA share.

The unification of preferred shares into a single class has the objective of simplifying the company’s capital structure, equalizing the rights between all preferred shares, including those referring to the payment of dividends, and constitutes an initial preparatory step for the eventual conversion of preferred shares in common shares, in the event of migration to the Novo Mercado listing segment of B3.

Oi’s Board of Directors decided to terminate the mandate of José Claudio Moreira Gonçalves as Statutory Officer without specific designation by the Company.

Following his performance, José Cláudio Gonçalves will assume executive responsibilities related to the operation of Brasil Telecom Comunicação Multimídia SA (V.tal), a subsidiary company of Oi, where he will assist in the development of the neutral network infrastructure in its new phase of growth.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

“The Company expresses its gratitude to Mr. José Claudio Gonçalves for his dedication and dedication over the nearly 22 years he has been part of its staff, recognizing the contributions and significant results achieved by Oi during his tenure, especially in the transformation process technological and digital of the Company, when it sought greater operational efficiency, optimization of investments and improvement of the quality of services provided to the customer, through the modernization and increase of capacity of Oi’s network, and in the technical/operational implementation of the fiber project (FTTH) ,” he said in a statement.

Oi (OIBR3) also released the minutes of the meeting of its Board of Directors held on January 31, which renewed the mandate of its CEO.

Thus, Rodrigo Modesto de Abreu was reappointed to the position for a new term of 2 years.

Ambipar (AMBP3)

Ambipar (AMBP3) announced the acquisition of 100% of the company First Response, through its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary Ambipar Holding Canada. The value of the transaction was not disclosed.

In line with the expansion plan, this is the fourth acquisition in Canada and the eleventh in North America, which now has 28 bases strategically located in the region.

Founded in 2007, First Response is a specialist in environmental emergency services with a focus on fire, training, simulations and outsourcing of firefighters and firefighting equipment, being a reference in its segment.

Mining company Vale (VALE3) announced this Wednesday (2) that it signed a contract for the sale of up to 1.0 Mt of iron ore from Vale to Mitsui.

The total value in reais of sales during the current period of the contract will vary according to the price of iron ore, volume sold and exchange rate, as the contract adheres to the conditions practiced in the market for other customers, taking into account the relevant sector, geography and product.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

At a meeting of the Board of Directors of Lojas Marisa held on February 2, 2022, the total Capital Increase was approved, in the amount of R$ 249.9 million, due to the subscription and total payment of 81,168,831 common shares, issued by the company within the scope of the capital increase.

The retailer’s capital stock will increase from R$1,471,959,463.94 to R$1,721,959,463.42, divided into 342,835,570 common shares.

Taesa (TAEE11) informed this Wednesday (4th) that the company’s long-term fundraising was concluded through the 11th issue of simple, non-convertible debentures, in two series, in the amount of R$ 800 million, with restricted placement efforts.

The funds raised will be used to reinforce cash and extend the company’s financial liabilities.

Notre Dame (GNDI3)

BRLTrust Investimentos reduced its stake in the company after carrying out a secondary offering.

In aggregate, the fund now has 50,818,754 common shares, corresponding to a percentage of less than 10% of the company’s share capital.

Yduqs (YDUQ3) approved the raising of a loan from Banco Citibank in the amount of US$ 44 million, converted to R$ 233.15 million in quotation equivalent to the date, at the cost of 100% CDI plus up to 1.30% pa

S&P upgraded BRF’s credit rating (BRFS3) on a global scale from BB- to BB and on a national scale from brAA+ to brAAA, with a stable outlook for both.

Omega Energy (MEGA3)

Omega Energia (MEGA3) announced restructuring after the merger and Rogério Zampronha joins the board.

Brisanet ([ativo=BRITT3])

Brisanet approved the creation of a buyback program for up to 9.5 million common shares issued by the company.

The purpose of the program is to acquire common shares issued by the company to be held in treasury, cancel or later sell the shares on the market, in order to maximize the generation of value for the company’s shareholders.

Looking for a good buying opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today.

related