Cielo (CIEL3) profits 13% more in the balance sheet for the 4th quarter of 2021

Cielo (CIEL3) reported net income of R$337 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 (4Q21). The result represents a growth of 13% compared to the same period in 2020. The result came from market projections, of a profit of R$ 224.6 million.

In the year, Cielo’s net income (CIEL3) totaled BRL 970 million, a growth of 98% compared to 2020.

The company explains that the result was impacted by two non-recurring events, namely: the closing of the sale of Multidisplay/M4U and the effects of the discontinuation of the Cielo Pay app. In aggregate, these events positively impacted the result by R$ 36.7 million, amount already net of tax effects.

Cielo’s Revenue and Ebitda (CIEL3)

Cielo’s net revenue (CIEL3) totaled R$ 3.141 billion in 4Q21, up 3.9% over the same period of the previous year. Net revenue reached BRL 11.685 billion in 2021, 4.5% higher than in 2020.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) grew 2.8% compared to the same period in 2020, totaling R$789.5 million, the highest level recorded since 1Q19, which reflects the trajectory of improvement in operations that has been observed in all Cielo’s business lines (CIEL3).

In 2021, Ebitda was R$ 2.676 billion, an increase of 30.1% compared to the previous year.

volume transacted

The financial volume of transactions captured by Cielo Brasil was R$ 208.4 billion in 4Q21, the highest ever for a quarter, showing a growth of 9.3% over 4Q20 and 15.9% over the previous quarter.

Regarding the mix by type of transaction, those carried out by credit cards accounted for 58.6% in 4Q21, showing a recovery of 1.3 percentage point compared to 3Q21 and 4.2 pp compared to 4Q20.

The financial volume of transactions with credit cards increased by 17.8% over the same period of the previous year, while transactions with debit cards registered a decrease of 0.7%.

At the end of December last year, Cielo (CIEL3) recorded total loans and financing of BRL 6.295 billion, a decrease of BRL 2.651 billion when compared to December 31, 2020 and an increase of BRL 106.1 billion. million compared to September 30, 2021.

According to the company, the reduction in total loans and financing in relation to the previous year is explained by the liquidation of public debentures.

