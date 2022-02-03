City Hall of Assis opens Emergency Selection Process for hiring health professionals

The Prefecture of Assisi has open registration from February 2nd to 4th for the Simplified Emergency Selection Process for gynecologists, pediatricians, psychiatrists and on-call physicians, in addition to pharmaceutical assistants, nursing assistants and nurses.

Applications must be made exclusively online at the electronic address www.saude.assis.sp.gov.br.

There will be no registration fee, and the selection of candidates will be based on proof of titles.

Check vacancies and salaries:

01 vacancy for a gynecologist with salary of R$ 4,369.40, for 60 hours;

01 vacancy for pediatrician with salary of R$ 4,369.40, for 60 hours;

01 vacancy for a psychiatrist on duty with a salary of 2.5% of the salary reference 50-D per hour;

02 vacancies for physician on duty with a salary of 2.5% of the salary reference 50-D per hour;

02 vacancies for pharmaceutical assistant with salary of R$ 1,245.01 for 200 hours;

04 vacancies for nursing assistants with salary of R$ 1,299.60 for 200 hours;

02 vacancies for nurses with salary of R$ 4,801.66 for 200 hours.

click here to access the notice for doctors or click here to check the announcement of the other vacancies offered.

Note: The registration link will be available on the website of the Municipal Health Department, from the 02.