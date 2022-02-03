CNN president resigns over relationship with colleague







Photo: Publicity/CNN / Modern Popcorn

CNN president Jeff Zucker announced his immediate resignation on Wednesday (2/2), following the discovery of his involvement with a co-worker during an internal investigation.

The channel launched an investigation after the anchor Chris Cuomo was fired and became the focus of accusations. Documents showed he helped his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, respond to allegations of sexual harassment. But Chris Cuomo himself became the target of a CNN investigation after he was accused of sexual misconduct, which started a ripple effect.

During the investigation, Zucker was questioned for not reporting a romantic relationship with marketing director Allison Gollust. He admitted his mistake and resigned.

In a message to network employees, Zucker said that during the internal process, “I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone I’ve worked with for over 20 years,” he said.

“I admitted that the relationship has evolved over the last few years,” he explained. “They asked me to reveal when it started, but I didn’t. I messed up.”

“I certainly wish my tenure here had ended differently,” Zucker continued in the message. “But my (network) career has been an amazing thing. And I’ve enjoyed every minute of it.”

At the head of the global network since 2013, Zucker, 56, was one of the most powerful media executives in the United States. He came to CNN from the NBCUniversal Television Group, where he served as a director, having been responsible for launching the reality show “The Apprentice”, which popularized Donald Trump.

Ironically, the two became enemies after the real estate mogul became President and CNN became a favorite target of their attacks on the press.

In another statement, Jason Kilar, president of WarnerMedia, CNN’s parent company, said he “will announce an interim leadership plan soon.”

“We thank Jeff for his contributions over the past 9 years,” added Kilar.

The lead will be interim because WarnerMedia is about to end, as is Kilar’s job. AT&T, which owns Warner’s assets, has traded the media company to Discovery and the result of the merger will be a new company, Warner Bros. Discovery, which will be headed by Discovery’s current CEO, David Zaslav.