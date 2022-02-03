Coaches who were recent targets of Corinthians are available on the market

After nine months the Corinthians is again on the market looking for a new trainer. Last Wednesday (2), Timão dismissed Sylvinhowho had been hired in May last year, replacing Vagner Mancini.

But before closing with Sylvio, the Parque São Jorge club had received two denials, from coaches Renato Gaúcho and Diego Aguirre, both without clubs at the moment.

Of course, from that time until now, a lot has changed, with the two professionals taking over other clubs after Corinthians refused, but both were not successful.

Renato’s refusal was the most felt by Timão, who placed the coach, who had left Grêmio the previous month, as the first and only option until he received the unwanted response.

At the time, Renato Portaluppi was a sensation in the Brazilian coach market, even though he was fired from Grêmio in April 2021, after an elimination to Independiente del Vall-ECU, in the pre-Libertadores. The four consecutive seasons by Tricolor Gaúcho with the right to important titles, such as the 2016 Copa do Brasil and the 2017 Libertadores, still accredited the name of Gaúcho.

However, the coach’s response to Timão’s invitation was motivated, according to the professional himself, by family issues, as he understood that after a long time running Grêmio, it was time to dedicate himself to his family. However, two months later Renato signed with Flamengo, which left the Corinthians fans very angry, with a feeling of rejection.

At Rubro-Negro from Rio de Janeiro, Renato had a good start, but over time it wore off, especially after the elimination to Athletico-PR in the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil and the defeat to Palmeiras in the final of Libertadores, and the coach he was fired from Urubu four months after being hired.

Unlike the first attempt by Corinthians, a possible second, now, with the dismissal of Sylvinho, could be easier for the club to count on Portaluppi, who is without a club and undervalued in the market, with Timão being an opportunity for the coach to have his first experience in São Paulo football, being able to reaffirm himself in the profession.

Another name that was targeted by Corinthians less than a year ago and may return to the radar is Diego Aguirre. Preferred by the Corinthians board after Renato Gaúcho’s refusal, the Uruguayan was close to agreeing with the People’s Team, but after the agreement was forwarded, financial issues and some demands became an obstacle.

Unlike the conversations with Portaluppi, which dragged on for a few days, the one with Aguirre lasted less than 24 hours between the opening and the end of the negotiation.

After that, the coach agreed with Internacional, to replace Miguel Ángel Ramirez, made a median campaign, recovering Colorado, which at the time was flirting with the relegation zone, but without putting it on a higher level, with gaucho club even getting out of the pre-Libertadores.

The name of Diego Aguirre was even considered as a replacement for Oscar Tabarez in the Uruguayan national team, but he was passed over by Diego Alonso, who took charge of Celeste.

Even so, both names still walk in the field of supposition, since the Corinthians board has not yet started the search for a new profile of names to command the club. Meetings are scheduled for this Thursday (4), some already in the morning, so that, then, Timão starts looking for his new coach.

In the statement on Sylvinho’s dismissal, the president of Corinthians, Duílio Monteiro Alves, mentioned the term ‘route correction’which indicates that the new technical commander of Timão is someone ready to put the club back on track in terms of performance within the four lines.