Consumer pays BRL 20.7 billion in tariffs in 2021, but owes BRL 10.5 billion, says Aneel | Economy

Brazilian consumers paid R$ 20.658 billion more in electricity bills last year due to the additional charge of the tariff flag, informed the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) this Wednesday (2).

The amount paid in 2021 is the highest recorded since the tariff flag system was created in 2015, and contributed to a sharp rise in energy tariffs across the country last year.

The increase in charges occurred in the midst of the water and energy crisis faced by the country due to the lack of rain and the consequent reduction in water storage in hydroelectric reservoirs.

However, the amount collected by the tariff flag was not enough to cover all the extra cost with the greater use of thermoelectric plants last year. According to Aneel, consumers owed another R$ 10.5 billion.

Collection with the tariff flag In BRL billion Source: Aneel

The tariff flag was created precisely to raise funds to cover additional costs with energy production in the country. This happens through an additional charge on electricity bills.

Before this system, energy distributors paid for this account at first, but later received the amount back, with interest.

The cost of energy production increases when the country reduces the use of hydroelectric plants and increases the use of thermoelectric plants. The electricity generated by thermoelectric plants is more expensive because it is made from the burning of fuels, such as oil and natural gas. It is also more polluting.

The reduction in the use of hydroelectric plants occurs when there is a drastic drop in the volume of water stored in the reservoirs of these plants, as a result of the lack of rain.

According to the government, between the end of 2020 and the beginning of 2021, the country registered the lowest level of rainfall in 91 years, which affected the hydroelectric reservoirs.

At the end of August, in view of the worsening water crisis, the government announced the collection of a new, higher value for the tariff flag on electricity bills.

The charge, of R$ 14.20 for every 100 kWh of energy consumed, was called the “water scarcity” flag, was established precisely because the government foresaw a surge in extra costs with the use of thermal plants last year.

The forecast is that the collection of this higher value will remain at least until April, despite the improvement in the situation of hydroelectric reservoirs in recent months. This can help reduce the account deficit, which ended 2021 at R$10.5 billion.

Ana: loan to distributors should increase electricity bill

In addition to the extra fee for the tariff flag, the government also resorted to bank loans to help finance the increase in energy production costs in the country.

As well as the tariff flag, these loans will also be paid by consumers, in their electricity bills.