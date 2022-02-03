Consumption of poisoned cocaine leaves at least 17 dead in Argentina

BUENOS AIRES – At least 17 people died and another 56 are hospitalized in hospitals in the metropolitan region of Buenos Aires after consuming adulterated cocaine. According to the Argentine newspaper Clarininvestigators believe it may be cocaine contaminated with rat poison and are investigating whether the case is part of a war between rival drug trafficking groups.

Cases were recorded in the cities of Hurlingham, Tres de Febrero, San Martín and Ituzaingó. The Secretary of Security of the Province of Buenos Aires, Sergio Berni, asked this Wednesday afternoon, 2, that those who bought drugs between Tuesday and today to throw them away. In a statement to the Telefé network, he said the death toll could rise. “We are working to get (the drug) out of circulation.”

Berni participated in the operations in the search for those responsible for marketing the contaminated substance. According to Clarín, Buenos Aires police raided a place known as Porta 8 in the city of Tres de Febrero where the drug was allegedly purchased by consumers. The agents arrested 10 people and found substances similar to those consumed by the victims, according to their relatives. Most victims are men between 31 and 45 years old. Some of those hospitalized are in Intensive Care Units (ICU).

The investigations are being carried out by the San Martín illicit drug police station. The attorney general of San Martín, Marcelo Lapargo, told the Clarin that this is an exceptional case and suggests that the drug was intentionally poisoned and not an error in the processing of the material.

He says he believes that the number of hospitalized patients should rise as more people consume the drug, which may have already been distributed across the country. “The important thing is that the consumer who has this in his pocket is aware of the risk he is running”, he said to the Clarin.

Asked about the possibility of a settling of accounts between rival groups, according to the Argentine newspaper, Lapargo said that this is a possibility that is being considered, noting that it is a practice not seen in other cases.

Berni explained that every dealer who buys cocaine fractionates the drug afterwards. Some make it with non-toxic substances like starch. Others put hallucinogens. “If you don’t have any kind of control, these things happen,” but he avoided specifying whether the drug was tampered with as part of a war between factions.

The first official reports indicate that the victims suffered convulsions and sudden cardiac arrest, so they estimate that cocaine contained a strong central nervous system depressant./WITH EFE and AFP