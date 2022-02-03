Copel Telecom buys operator from Campo Largo

Seeking to expand its operations to other states, Copel Telecom bought the provider Nova Fibra from the Curitiba group ABL, headquartered in Campo Largo, in the metropolitan region of Curitiba. The value of the transaction was not revealed by the companies, but, according to Valor Econômico, it was closed for R$500 million.

The deal, which still depends on approval from the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade), marks Copel Telecom’s entry into the markets of São Paulo and Mato Grosso, where Nova operates (in addition to Paraná). Altogether, the newly acquired company is present in 25 municipalities in the three states, not only as an internet provider, but also offering Data Center services.

The broad performance stems from the expansion plan that was being put into practice by the company to become one of the largest regional providers in Brazil. According to an interview given by the company’s CEO to People’s Gazette in September 2021, Nova’s initial objective was to double in size by 2022, and then go public.

With the acquisition, Copel Telecom, which should change its name soon, will serve around 100,000 new customers. Altogether, the company – which is also formed by Sercomtel and Horizons – now has approximately 400,000 customers in its portfolio. The deal also makes the company reach the mark of R$ 6 billion in market value.

According to Valor Econômico, the Copel Telecom group’s plan is to set up three companies with different purposes. The first would offer neutral network infrastructure; the second, services; and the third, technology licensed in 5G – in which both Copel and Sercomtel are investing.

In Paraná, investment in 5G will be R$ 300 million

After winning two regional lots in the 5G auction held in November by the National Telecommunications Agency, Copel Telecom and Sercomtel will invest at least R$ 1 billion in the area. Around R$ 300 million will be invested in Paraná, where Copel Telecom will operate.

Sercomtel, which won the lot formed by the states of São Paulo, Pará, Maranhão, Roraima, Rondônia, Acre and Amazonas, will invest R$ 400 million in the states in the Southeast and R$ 300 million in the North. In addition to offering the service to commerce and agribusiness, the idea is to take 5G to remote places and use it for the preservation of the Amazon.