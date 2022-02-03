Copom chose to conquer the anchoring of expectations further on, says former BC director José Júlio Senna – Money Times

By signaling a reduction in the pace of adjustment of the basic interest rate, the Selic, at the next meeting, the Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank (Copom) chose to anchor inflation expectations further ahead, assesses the former director of the monetary authority José Júlio Senna.

“If the BC signaled another increase of 1.5 percentage points, it would make a big step forward in anchoring expectations, but he evaluated that it would end up damaging economic activity too much,” he told the newspaper. money times the economist, who is also head of the Center for Monetary Studies at the FGV/IBRE.

Senna adds that it is early for the monetary tightening to have an effect against inflation, since the increase in the basic interest rate takes about nine months to impact the real economy.

The BC started to raise the Selic rate in March last year, taking the rate from the historic low of 2%. Recently, the monetary authority raised interest rates by 1.5 percentage points to 10.75%, aiming to meet the inflation targets – of 3.5% this year and 3.25% in 2023, with a tolerance interval of 1.5 points up or down.

Market expectations, however, are above the target ceiling for this year, at 5.38%, according to the most recent issue of the newsletter focus. For 2023, the market expects the rate above the center of the target, at 3.50%.

According to Senna, there is no certainty that prices will be well behaved. In food, there is the influence of the climate, in industrialized products the December data reiterate a pessimistic reading, and there is no sign that the price of fuel will give a truce, he says.

“I understand the Selic level is very high, with real interest of the order of 6% per year. But there is no other solution. If the BC throws in the towel, the battle is impossible”, he says, noting that the Executive and the Legislative are not convinced that the adjustment in public accounts would help to contain inflation.