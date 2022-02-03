Copom raises Selic to 10.75%; economy’s basic interest rate returns to double digits after four years | Economy

The Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank decided this Wednesday (2), unanimously, to raise the Selic rate from 9.25% per year to 10.75% per year – an increase of 1.5 percentage points.

It is the eighth consecutive increase in the rate. With that, Selic returned to double digits for the first time in four and a half years – the last time it was at this level was in July 2017, when it was 10.25% per year.

According to financial market analysts’ projections, the Selic rate should rise again in March, to 11.75% per year, and remain at this level until the end of the year.

The increase in the basic interest rate is the Central Bank’s main instrument to face inflation. The sequence of increases in the Selic, therefore, is an attempt by Copom to contain the upward movement of prices registered in recent months.

Inflation closed 2021 at 10.06%, the highest index since 2015. For 2022, the financial market already predicts inflation above 5%.

In a statement, the committee assessed that it will maintain the “currency tightening cycle” — that is, it will continue to increase the Selic rate.

However, the Copom considered that it tends to raise the rate more smoothly from now on. The forecast could change if by the next meeting, on March 16 and 17, inflation escalates beyond expectations.

“The Committee sees as more appropriate, at this moment, the reduction of the pace of adjustment of the basic interest rate”, he said.

The mitigation is justified, in the committee’s assessment, because the effects of the increase in the Selic rate accumulated in the year will be felt in the coming months. However, consumer inflation, according to the Copom, continues to “surprise negatively”.

One of the factors that can intensify the rise in prices, according to Copom, are the government’s fiscal policies. As the market still does not fully trust that the government will respect the laws relating to the health of public accounts, the committee assesses that there is a greater probability of inflation rising above the projected.

“Despite the more positive performance of public accounts, the Committee assesses that the uncertainty in relation to the fiscal framework continues to keep the risk of de-anchoring inflation expectations high,” he said.

The increase in the Selic rate, however, results in bank loans with higher interest rates. Last year, the increase in bank interest was the highest in six years.

By making loans more expensive, the rise in the Selic rate negatively influences the population’s consumption and productive investments. In this way, it negatively impacts the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), employment and income.

In addition, the increase in the Selic rate generates additional interest expenses on the public debt. Gabriel Leal de Barros, from RPS Capital, calculated that the Selic rate hike from 2% per year, in March 2021, to 10.75% per year, if confirmed, would generate an additional expense of almost R$280 billion with debt interest (in 12 months).