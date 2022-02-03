Copom slows down, international stock markets fall and what else you need to know to invest well today

The market reacts this Thursday (3) to yesterday’s Copom (Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee) communiqué, which raised basic interest rates by another 1.5 percentage points, to 10.75% per year, while signaled a reduction in the pace of highs going forward.

In practice, the collegiate informed the market that the current tightening cycle in the Selic, which began in March last year, is nearing the end, but left it open for how many meetings will still raise interest rates and the magnitude of the next increases.

He also made it clear that he will look more at the 2023 inflation target than 2022, recognizing that this year, again, the 5% price rise ceiling will no longer be met.

Investors are still keeping an eye on monetary policy decisions in the UK and the Eurozone. At 9 am, the Bank of England is expected to raise its base rates again, and the expectation is that at 9:45 am the European Central Bank will maintain its rate.

What does this mean for my investments? The signal that the Copom will decelerate increases in the next meetings may be a good sign for the stock exchange, but it is important to remember that the BC’s next steps will still depend on factors not yet defined, such as inflation, monetary policy in the US and fiscal policy. .

Fixed-income investments, on the other hand, become even more attractive — see the report below that TradeMap Agency prepared on the topic.

read more

Falling international stocks

The main stock indices abroad are falling this morning. In Europe, this decline is due to the latest monetary policy decisions to be taken by the European Central Bank and the Bank of England this Thursday.

Around 7:50 am, the Euro Stoxx 50 index, which brings together large companies in the euro zone, fell 0.69%.

In the US, the main indices closed Wednesday higher, but futures contracts recorded lows. By 7:50 am the Dow was down 0.28%, the S&P 500 was down 1.07% and the Nasdaq was down 2.10%.

See the full schedule below:

At 10:00 am, HSBC reports the PMI (Purchasing Manager Index) for Brazil’s services in January.

At 9 am, the Bank of England’s interest rate decision comes out.

At 9:45 am, the ECB (European Central Bank) announces the new interest rate for the Euro Zone.

At 10:30 am, the DoL (US Department of Labor) releases the updated number of applications for unemployment benefits in the country.