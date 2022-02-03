Corinthians fires Sylvinho after defeat to Santos at Arena | Corinthians

The coach was fired at dawn this Thursday, hours after the defeat against Santos, at Neo Química Arena, by 2 to 1, for the third round of the Paulista Championship. The decision was made by the presidency while still in the stadium locker room.

In a statement in the Arena’s press room, president Duilio Monteiro Alves said that the coach’s departure is due to a course correction and revealed a meeting this Thursday to discuss who will be the new coach.

Duílio Monteiro Alves makes a statement about the dismissal of coach Sylvinho

Duilio had intended to keep him in office for a few more months, but he couldn’t stand the external pressure created on top of the coach’s work, booed by the crowd before kickoff, at halftime, in the final minutes and after the final whistle. of the referee.

Sylvinho did not even grant a press conference in the stadium’s press room.

He had been in the position since May 2021 and began to be questioned in the second half of last year. This pressure only increased as the months went by until it became unsustainable, culminating in his dismissal.

Sylvinho had 43 games as coach of the team, with 16 wins, 14 draws and 13 losses. There were 42 goals scored and 40 conceded.

Corinthians now turns its attention to hiring a new coach, something that will be done well before April, when the team debuts in the Libertadores group stage. The direct classification at this stage was precisely a crucial factor in keeping the now ex-technician in the position for 2022.

Before closing with Sylvinho, Corinthians tried Renato Gaúcho, who is still without a club. At the end of last year, businessmen sought out Timão to offer the Portuguese Jorge Jesus, at the time of his departure from Benfica. At the time, Timão dismissed any conversation as he believed in Sylvinho’s work.

See too:

+ See how was the upset defeat to Santos

+ Technician turnover: see all changes

1 of 2 Sylvinho, Corinthians coach, in the game against Santos — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Sylvinho, coach of Corinthians, in the game against Santos — Photo: Marcos Ribolli