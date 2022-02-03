Corinthians fires Sylvinho after losing to Santos at Neo Qumica Arena

Coach Sylvinho is no longer the coach of Corinthians. The decision was taken by the club after the defeat by 2 to 1, in a comeback, to Santos in a match for the third round of the Paulista Championship. The information was provided by the My Helm right after the classic.

The club’s confirmation of Sylvinho’s dismissal took place at 00:35. President Duilio Monteiro Alves made a live statement on the club’s official channels and spoke of “correcting the route” at Corinthians.

After the defeat, Sylvinho did not go straight to the Corinthians locker room, at Neo Química Arena, and met with the club’s board of directors. The players, it is worth noting, continued to wait for the coach for the traditional prayer at the end of the games.

Sylvinho reached the position of coach of Corinthians in May 2021. The coach was the third option of the board to assume the technical command after the denials of Renato Gaúcho and Diego Aguirre. Since he arrived, the coach has not been in Fiel’s favor.

Within the four lines, Sylvinho had only 48.06% of success with the team. There were 43 games, with 16 victories, 14 draws and 13 defeats, with 42 goals scored and 40 conceded. The departure of the coach, in fact, was the desire of the main organized supporters of the club since October last year, when Gaviões da Fiel issued one of the first official notes asking for the departure of the coach.

Since then, the club’s most organized team has spoken again on a few occasions. – the second, even less than ten days after the first. The third placement took place in November, while the fourth and fifth took place in December 2021. The last of them was, precisely, after the defeat in this Wednesday’s classic. This time, Gaviões even called a protest at CT Joaquim Grava.

Now, Corinthians begins the search for a new coach to continue the 2022 season. The club has, in addition to the Paulista and Brasileirão, the disputes of the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores da América.

