Corinthians has two novelties for the Clásico against Santos; see the starting lineup

Corinthians is scheduled to face Santos on Wednesday night. The ball rolls at 21:35, at Neo Química Arena, and Sylvinho’s team has two important comebacks.

The news in the Corinthians team concerns the turns of the defender john victor and sock Renato Augusto. In the last game, the duo was replaced by Raul Gustavo and Gabriel Pereira, respectively.

In this way, Corinthians goes to the field with Matheus Donelli, Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Lucas Piton; Du Queiroz, Renato Augusto and Giuliano; Gabriel Pereira, Róger Guedes and Gustavo Mantuan.

Santos, in turn, will take to the field with João Paulo, Madson, Kaiky, Eduardo Bauerma, Felipe Jonatan, Camacho, Vinícius Zanocelo, Ricardo Goulart, Ângelo, Marcos Leonardo and Lucas Braga.

Goalkeeper Cássio, it is worth remembering, lacks the team for having tested positive for Covid-19. On the bench, the archer who is available is Carlos Miguel. In addition to him, Sylvinho has the following options to throw on the field during the game: João Pedro, Gabriel, Luan, Paulinho, Gustavo Silva, Fábio Santos, Adson, Roni, Xavier and Jô.

Corinthians arrives for the match with the objective of maintaining the leadership of group A. Timão has four points, one advantage over the second-placed Guarani. A Corinthians triumph also guarantees an increase in the retrospective advantage between the teams: so far there have been 342 games, with 134 Corinthians victories against Santos’ 109 triumphs, in addition to 99 draws.

