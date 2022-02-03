Corinthians x Santos in Paulistão becomes the most watched program on Record · TV News

The game Corinthians x Santos for the Campeonato Paulista 2022 became the most watched program on Record on Wednesday (2). The total transmission aired from 9:27 pm to 11:35 pm and recorded 11.7 points, the highest audience of the day on Edir Macedo’s station. In the direct confrontation with Paulistão, Globo scored 21.6 points, and SBT scored 6.6.

According to data from Kantar Ibope Media obtained by TV news, with the ball rolling (9:36 pm to 11:31 pm), the game recorded an average of 11.9 in Greater São Paulo. During football, 64% of televisions were on. Shown before the match, Jornal da Record and A Bible scored 9.1 Ibope points.

At Globo, the third-to-last chapter of Nos Tempos do Imperador reached 20.5 points, being the best result on this day of the week since the first Wednesday of the serial on the air, when it had scored 22.4 points (the highest rating of the soap opera) .

With Tiago Abravanel’s Festa do Líder at BBB 22, the reality show scored 21.3 rating points, giving less ratings than Jornal Nacional (23.6) and the telenovela Um Lugar ao Sol (22.5).

See below the hearings for Wednesday, January 19, in Greater São Paulo:

Average of the day (7h/0h): 14.5 Good morning São Paulo 8.5 Good morning Brazil 9.3 More you 8.5 Meeting with Fatima Bernardes 7.8 SP1 11.6 Globe Sports 12.3 Newspaper Today 13.0 The Carnation and the Rose 13.4 Afternoon Session: Extreme Decisions 12.1 The clone 16.7 In the Emperor’s Time 20.5 SP2 22.4 The More Life, the Better! 22.3 National Journal 23.6 a place in the sun 22.5 Big Brother Brazil 22 21.3 Leader Cinema: Yesterday – The Success Trail 11.6 Globo newspaper 6.8 BBB Network Bulletin 5.9 Owl: Love Sick 4.6 hour 1 4.6 Average of the day (7h/0h): 6.8 General Balance Morning (average from 5:00 am to 8:29 am) 1.9 General Balance Sheet SP (7:00 am to 8:29 am) 2.8 Speak Brazil 3.8 Nowadays 4.4 JR 24h (morning) 4.8 General balance 7.2 Proof of love 6.4 JR 24h (afternoon 1) 5.9 Alert City 7.0 JR 24h (afternoon 2) 5.7 Record Journal 9.1 The Bible 9.1 Paulista Championship: Corinthians vs Santos 11.7 Deadly Kilos 6.4 JR 24h (dawn) 3.6 Speaks, I hear you 1.4 Religious 0.5

Average of the day (7h/0h): 4.2 First Impact 3.1 Good morning & Co 2.9 SBT News 2.8 Family cases 2.1 Jequiti Wheel by Wheel 2.3 gossiping 3.4 sea ​​of ​​love 4.9 Tomorrow Is Forever 5.9 if they leave us 6.1 SBT Brazil 6.0 Angel’s face 7.7 Mouse Program 5.2 The Night 3.3 Operation Mosque 2.2 Reporter connection 2.1 SBT Brazil (re-presentation) 1.9 First Impact 1.9

