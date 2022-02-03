Corinthians x Santos in Paulistão becomes the most watched program on Record · TV News

The game Corinthians x Santos for the Campeonato Paulista 2022 became the most watched program on Record on Wednesday (2). The total transmission aired from 9:27 pm to 11:35 pm and recorded 11.7 points, the highest audience of the day on Edir Macedo’s station. In the direct confrontation with Paulistão, Globo scored 21.6 points, and SBT scored 6.6.

According to data from Kantar Ibope Media obtained by TV news, with the ball rolling (9:36 pm to 11:31 pm), the game recorded an average of 11.9 in Greater São Paulo. During football, 64% of televisions were on. Shown before the match, Jornal da Record and A Bible scored 9.1 Ibope points.

At Globo, the third-to-last chapter of Nos Tempos do Imperador reached 20.5 points, being the best result on this day of the week since the first Wednesday of the serial on the air, when it had scored 22.4 points (the highest rating of the soap opera) .

With Tiago Abravanel’s Festa do Líder at BBB 22, the reality show scored 21.3 rating points, giving less ratings than Jornal Nacional (23.6) and the telenovela Um Lugar ao Sol (22.5).

See below the hearings for Wednesday, January 19, in Greater São Paulo:

Average of the day (7h/0h): 14.5
Good morning São Paulo8.5
Good morning Brazil9.3
More you8.5
Meeting with Fatima Bernardes7.8
SP111.6
Globe Sports12.3
Newspaper Today13.0
The Carnation and the Rose13.4
Afternoon Session: Extreme Decisions12.1
The clone16.7
In the Emperor’s Time20.5
SP222.4
The More Life, the Better!22.3
National Journal23.6
a place in the sun22.5
Big Brother Brazil 2221.3
Leader Cinema: Yesterday – The Success Trail11.6
Globo newspaper6.8
BBB Network Bulletin5.9
Owl: Love Sick4.6
hour 14.6
Average of the day (7h/0h): 6.8
General Balance Morning (average from 5:00 am to 8:29 am)1.9
General Balance Sheet SP (7:00 am to 8:29 am)2.8
Speak Brazil3.8
Nowadays4.4
JR 24h (morning)4.8
General balance7.2
Proof of love6.4
JR 24h (afternoon 1)5.9
Alert City7.0
JR 24h (afternoon 2)5.7
Record Journal9.1
The Bible9.1
Paulista Championship: Corinthians vs Santos11.7
Deadly Kilos6.4
JR 24h (dawn)3.6
Speaks, I hear you1.4
Religious0.5
Average of the day (7h/0h): 4.2
First Impact3.1
Good morning & Co2.9
SBT News2.8
Family cases2.1
Jequiti Wheel by Wheel2.3
gossiping3.4
sea ​​of ​​love4.9
Tomorrow Is Forever5.9
if they leave us6.1
SBT Brazil6.0
Angel’s face7.7
Mouse Program5.2
The Night3.3
Operation Mosque2.2
Reporter connection2.1
SBT Brazil (re-presentation)1.9
First Impact1.9

Source: Broadcasters

Each point is equivalent to 74,666 households in Greater SP

