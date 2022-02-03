Coronavirus in SC: death rate among unvaccinated elderly people or those with an incomplete regimen is 47 times higher

Photo: Ricardo Wolffenbüttel / Secom

A study carried out by the Directorate of Epidemiological Surveillance (Dive) with data from November 2021 to January 2022 points out that the risk of hospitalization and death is higher among people who are not vaccinated or who are incompletely vaccinated when compared to those who received the booster. During the period, there were 871 deaths from Covid-19.

The rate of deaths from Covid-19 in elderly people who were not vaccinated or with incomplete vaccination was 47 times higher than in those who received the booster dose. During the study period, the rate in the population over 60 years of age that has not yet been vaccinated or is incompletely vaccinated was 836.4 deaths per 100,000 vaccinated people. However, when the death rate among the elderly who completed the regimen and received the booster dose is observed, the death rate drops to 17.7 deaths per 100,000 immunized people.

In relation to adults (18 to 59 years), the mortality rate among unvaccinated or incompletely vaccinated was 39 times higher than among those who received the booster dose. The death rate is 27.3 deaths per 100,000 people among those who do not have the booster, against 0.7 deaths per 100,000 people among those with a complete vaccination schedule plus the booster dose.

“We have enough vaccines to serve the entire population of Santa Catarina. We need to vaccinate and everyone needs to be aware that this is the best way to get out of this pandemic. When we look at patients who are progressing seriously with the coronavirus, we observe that most of them have an incomplete vaccination schedule and in this sense it is essential that the population seeks the booster dose and that municipalities facilitate access to the vaccine by expanding and making the vaccines more flexible. opening hours”, says the Secretary of State for Health, André Motta Ribeiro.

In Santa Catarina, 1,110,860 elderly people aged 60 years completed the two-dose primary regimen. However, only 651,489 elderly people received the booster dose, which represents just over 59% coverage for this population. There are about 459,000 elderly people late to receive the booster dose. The result of this low coverage has been reflected in recent days in the increase in the occupancy rate of hospital beds and respiratory Intensive Care Units (ICU) throughout the state, also causing an increase in mortality in this group.

“The data demonstrate the importance of the booster dose to ensure broader protection against severe forms of Covid-19, reducing hospitalizations and deaths mainly in the population over 60 years, but also in the population aged 18 to 59 years, in a context of high transmissibility promoted by the Ômicron variant”, explains the Superintendent of Health Surveillance, Eduardo Macário.

In the case of hospitalization, during the study period, 2,501 hospitalizations for Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) were recorded with confirmation for Covid-19. The hospitalization rate in unvaccinated or incompletely vaccinated elderly people was 31 times higher than among elderly people who had already received the booster dose. Among adults, the rate among unvaccinated or incompletely vaccinated was 20 times higher.

According to the Covid-19 epidemiological bulletin released on Tuesday, 1st, there was a 95% increase in the number of deaths from Covid-19 in Santa Catarina between epidemiological week 3 (January 16 to 22), which recorded 93 deaths, and epidemiological week 4 (January 23 to 29), which recorded 181 deaths. The highest number of deaths recorded this week has been occurring in the elderly, especially those who have not yet received the booster dose.

Santa Catarina had a 68% increase in SARS hospitalizations due to Covid-19 compared to the last week of 2021, from 221 in Epidemiological Week 52/2021 (26/12 to 01/01/2022) to 641 in Epidemiological Week 03 /2022 (01/16 to 01/22).

All people over 18 years of age who have completed four months of the two-dose primary vaccination schedule should receive a booster. For this, vaccines from the Pfizer laboratory, but also from the Janssen and AstraZeneca laboratories are used. According to the director of Dive, João Fuck, there needs to be greater mobilization. “Today we receive more doses from the Ministry of Health, and with that we hope that there will be a greater search of the population to receive the booster doses, in addition to a greater commitment from the municipalities in order to promote strategies for their application”, he emphasizes.

The study points out that, in Santa Catarina, in the period from November 1, 2021 to January 30, 2022, the hospitalization rate for Covid-19 in the population over 60 years old that has not yet been vaccinated or is incompletely vaccinated was 1,567.8 cases per 100,000 vaccinated people. However, when looking at the hospitalization rate among the elderly who completed the regimen and received the booster dose, the hospitalization rate drops to 50.2 per 100,000 immunized people. This represents a 31 times greater risk in those not fully vaccinated than in those who were boosted.

Regarding the adult population (18 to 59 years old), the hospitalization rate for Covid-19 was 20 times higher among the unvaccinated population or with incomplete vaccination (116.0 cases per 100 thousand people) when compared to the population that completed it. the vaccination schedule plus the booster dose (5.9 cases per 100,000 people).

“The Covid-19 hospitalization and death rates used in the study are calculated through the number of hospitalizations and deaths from coronavirus in relation to the vaccination status of the Santa Catarina population. It is a measure that informs how much a certain population that is not fully immunized presents a risk in relation to a properly immunized population”, explains Macário.

