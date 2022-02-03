Coupon for R$ 50 on the Epic Games Store: Here’s how to redeem it!

The Epic Games Store is a popular company for having a vast catalog of video games compatible with Microsoft Windows and macOS systems. And if you’re a fan, know that the platform recently made available a R$ 50 coupon to buy games in the store. In this article, we will teach you the step by step to redeem the discount. Follow up!

Step by step to redeem the R$ 50 coupon on the Epic Games Store

To purchase the Epic Games Store coupon is very simple, just access the website or the official application of the platform on your computer. Check it out below!

The first step is to access the store;

Then, search for the coupon that has the name of “Connect and save”;

Click on the link to be redirected to another page with your Epic Games communication preferences;

So, just register your email to receive news from the company;

After that, the coupon will be available for you to use until February 27, 2022.

However, there are some rules for using the coupon. The first condition is that the discount is only valid on purchases from R$ 74.99. Also, it is not possible to apply the coupon to purchase season passes, in-game content or expansions.

Current Lunar New Year promotions

In addition to the R$50 coupon, there are other promotions on the platform, such as the Lunar New Year, which offers games with various discounts. However, even with reduced prices, it is possible to use the R$ 50 coupon in this category. See some available promotions below!

Assassins Creed: Valhalla + Watch Dogs: Legion: BRL 179.99;

Valhalla + Watch Dogs: Legion: BRL 179.99; Cyberpunk 2077: BRL 99.95;

BRL 99.95; EA Star Wars Tripe Bundle: BRL 174.65;

BRL 174.65; Far Cry 6: BRL 162.49;

BRL 162.49; Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition: BRL 99.95;

Complete Edition: BRL 99.95; Immortals Fenyx Rising: BRL 99.96;

BRL 99.96; Kena: Bridge of Spirits: BRL 133.69.

