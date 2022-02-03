Court orders the arrest of three men for the death of Moïse – 02/02/2022 – Daily life

This Wednesday (2) the court ordered the arrest of three men accused of killing the Congolese Moïse Mugenyi, 24. The immigrant was clubbed to death near a kiosk in Barra da Tijuca, west of Rio de Janeiro, in the last day 24.

In the decision, Judge Isabel Teresa Pinto Coelho Diniz, from the judicial duty, determined the temporary arrest, arguing that the investigations indicate that the three men are the authors of the crime. She points out, however, that it is important to take other steps to clarify the facts.

They had already been detained since Tuesday (1st) at the Capital Homicide Police Station. The three were arrested after the Civil Police served temporary arrest warrants for doubly qualified homicide.

They were identified after the testimony of witnesses who witnessed the beating with sticks.

One of the prisoners, Fábio Pirineus da Silva, was detained on Tuesday night at the house of relatives in the neighborhood of Paciência, in the west zone. He is a seller of caipirinhas on the beach and confessed to agents that he beat the young man, according to police.

Deputy Henrique Damasceno, head of the Capital Homicide Police Station, said that the three people arrested did not work at the Tropicália kiosk, where Moïse was an employee. He also said that the owner of the establishment assisted in the investigations, was helpful, provided the images of the crime and collaborated in the identification of the authors.

The police found a club, indicated by one of the people who helped in the investigation, in a vacant lot near the site.

Moïse’s family says he was beaten to death for charging late fees. According to relatives, the Congolese worked at a kiosk, at the height of post 8, where he was allegedly attacked by about five men.

“Even after he was dead, the guys continued to beat him. They left the body near the kiosk, tied his hands, put them behind him. Moïse died, but they continued to torture him,” said Mamanu Idumba Edou, 49, the young man’s uncle.

In video recorded by a security camera, it is possible to see when Moïse moves inside a refrigerator and two men approach and push him away.

One of them throws him to the ground and the two begin to fight. The second man even grabs Moïse’s legs. Meanwhile, a third attacker, with a stick, starts beating the Congolese.

Moises later, when Moïse appears to be unconscious, with an attacker clinging to him on the floor, a fourth man takes the stick and attacks him.