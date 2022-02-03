Covid-19 attacks DNA, damages brain and can cause persistent loss of smell

posted on 02/02/2022 19:15



Loss of smell is no longer a symptom in itself and reveals possible “brain tissue damage” – (credit: Pixabay/Pexels)

The loss of smell caused by covid-19 is more than a simple symptom: it reveals damage to brain tissue caused by the disease, in addition to being related to other neurological effects resulting from the infection, such as the so-called “brain fog”, headaches and headaches. headache and even depression. The discovery was made in a study led by researchers at Columbia University and the NYU Grossman School of Medicine and published this Wednesday (2/2) in the journal cell.

Scientists have discovered that both Sars-Cov-2 itself and the immune reaction it generates alter the DNA of cells and impair the reception of substances that translate into odor by our neurons. That’s because the virus close to the neurons causes an avalanche of immune cells and T cells, activated to fight the infection.

This reaction causes the release of cytokines, which alter gene activity. That is, it causes the ability of DNA strands to form interactions that house genes — which build the olfactory receptor — to be diminished.

The discovery was made from the analysis of molecular consequences caused by covid-19 in hamsters and in samples of olfactory tissue taken from 23 human autopsies. The researchers discovered that the infection changes the architecture of the organism and, by having access to nerve cells, the so-called neurons, it can attack the functioning of the brain.

In this case, the loss of smell is no longer a symptom in itself and reveals a possible “damage of brain tissue” and because it appears “before other symptoms”, it should be taken seriously to see if a neurological treatment of the infected is necessary, who can suffer consequences of the long covid, such as the ability to think clearly and even develop a depressive condition.

“The discovery that olfaction depends on genomic interactions that turned out to be fragile between chromosomes has important implications. If the gene is disrupted every time the immune system reacts to the virus, which disrupts chromosomal contacts, the loss of smell could be a “canary in the coal mine” that provides early signs that the virus is damaging tissue. brain and serve as an alert for the problem to be treated as soon as possible”, says Benjamin Tenoever, professor in the Department of Microbiology at NYU.

According to the authors, the genetic alteration caused by covid-19 prevents the natural restoration of genes, as the disease causes “a longer lasting interruption in the chromosomal regulation of gene expression”, which generates a form of nuclear memory in the cell, and can prevent the restoration of the organism, even after inactivation of Sars-CoV-2. Therefore, the loss of smell may persist, or the perception of smells may be altered even after the period of infection.

“Our work, in addition to providing the first explanation of the mechanism of the loss of smell in covid-19, also suggests how the pandemic virus, which infects less than 1% of cells in the human body, can cause such severe damage to so many organs.” , points out Benjamin.