Covid-19: SUS wards and private ICUs exceed 100% occupancy in Piracicaba | Piracicaba and Region

The City of Piracicaba (SP) reported this Wednesday (2) that the wards for patients with Covid-19 reached 117% occupancy. Overcrowding was also felt in private Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds, with 108% of care capacity.

According to the administration, occupancy above 100% means that the beds for Covid-19 were full and that part of the patients were treated in structures that until then were not contracted with the Ministry of Health. administration.

The wards had 36 vacancies until the end of the afternoon, but 42 patients were treated.

Here’s Wednesday’s occupancy rate:

Occupancy rate of UTI-SUS: 85%

Infirmary occupancy rate-SUS: 117%

PRIVATE UTILITY occupancy rate: 105%

PRIVATE ward occupancy rate: 49%

The pressure for care in health units follows the exponential growth of confirmed cases of Covid-19 at the beginning of the year. The region broke a record of positive diagnoses of the disease in January, and saw the ICU of the public system fill up on Saturday (29).

The Secretary of Health recorded, this Wednesday, two more deaths from Covid-19, two of them aged 88 and 91. With this, the number of deaths has risen to 1,459 since the beginning of the pandemic.

In addition, another 374 were registered within 24 hours, which brought the total to 81,156 confirmations. There are also 687 residents with symptoms of the disease and awaiting test results.

The city has 3,378 infected people undergoing treatment.

In a note, the city said that all hospitalized patients are accompanied by specialized medical teams and that the release of new beds was requested from the State Health Department.

“The folder also recalls that there is sufficient capacity for the expansion of new beds, given that, in July of last year, only in the SUS, there were more than 200 infirmary beds available with an occupancy of less than 60% of the vacancies. offered”, argued the Health Department.