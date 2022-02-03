Covid: What is Omicron subvariant BA.2 and is there cause for concern?

Abhishek Pratap 2022-02-03

Health professionals in China

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

Omicron variant accounts for more than half of infections worldwide

The highly transmissible omicron variant is now responsible for half of the world’s Covid-19 infections. But omicron is an umbrella term for several strains closely related to SARS-Cov-2, the most common being the BA.1 strain.

Now, more countries, mainly in Asia and Europe, are seeing an increase in cases caused by BA.2.

BA.2 is sometimes called the “stealth” subvariant because it lacks the genetic marker that the researchers were using to quickly identify whether an infection was a “regular” (BA.1) or delta case.

As with other variants, a BA.2 infection can be detected by PCR and antigen tests, but they only indicate whether the case is positive or negative for covid – they cannot distinguish the variants. For this, further checks are needed.

