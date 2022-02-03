Crater in subway construction on Tietê marginal is covered with concrete – 02/03/2022 – Daily life

The crater opened on Tuesday (1st) on the Tietê marginal, in a work of the orange line-6 ​​of the São Paulo subway, was completely concreted in the dawn of this Thursday (3), according to the Secretariat of Metropolitan Transport and the know

In a statement, the ministry and the João Doria government’s sanitation company (PSDB) state that on this Thursday an analysis will be carried out to establish the need to place stakes to contain the local lane of the marginal, “according to the performance of the work of concreting already carried out”.

“This analysis will determine the possibility of releasing the runway, which may take place in a period of three to nine days”, he says.

On Wednesday (2), the committee formed by public bodies and the Acciona concessionaire, responsible for the construction of line 6-orange, said that measures are being studied to release, until this Friday (4), the central lane of the Tietê marginal, towards to the Ayrton Senna highway, at the height of the Piqueri bridge, in the west zone.

The crater was filled with 4,000 m³ of concrete, the equivalent of 650 concrete mixer trucks. In addition, 12,000 m³ of stones were poured into the VSE Aquinos well, which corresponds to 1,200 dump trucks.

According to the secretary of Metropolitan Transport, Paulo Galli, said on Wednesday, the construction company Acciona presented two solutions for the release of the central lane of the marginal, which has been closed since the incident.

The first scenario would require the placement of containment piles to prevent cave-in.

If the filling of the trench is sufficient, the release can occur until this Friday.

The secretariat and Sabesp say they are monitoring the progress of the work carried out by the IPT (Institute for Technological Research) to investigate possible causes of the accident in the ventilation shaft and the rupture of the sewage pipe next to the works.

On Tuesday, the crater opened next to a well in the subway project, after the sewer pipe ruptured, when the armadillos, equipment responsible for excavating subway tunnels, passed about three meters below.

The sewage flooded the ventilation shaft of the work and caused part of the asphalt of the local road of the marginal, between the bridges of Piqueri and Freguesia do Ó, to give way. The cause of the breakup is being investigated.

Traffic

The local lane of the marginal has traffic diverted to the corridor of avenues Ermano Marchetti and Marquês de São Vicente, at the height of Ponte do Piqueri, and returns to the marginal through Pedro Corazza square, at the height of the bridge of Freguesia do Ó.

Vehicles traveling through the central lane are being diverted to the expressway at the height of the construction site, only returning to the central lane below.

Vehicles arriving in the capital from the Presidente Dutra, Fernão Dias, Bandeirantes, Anhanguera and Castello Branco highways are being directed to the ring road and the mini-ring road, formed by avenues Salim Farah Maluf, Professor Luiz Ignácio de Anhaia Mello, Juntas Provisorias , President Tancredo Neves and dos Bandeirantes.

Due to the ban, CET suspended the rotation of vehicles and trucks, as well as Maximum Restriction Zones for Trucks and Charters, until next Friday (4).

The Blue Zone and the ban on the circulation of vehicles in the lanes and exclusive bus lanes are maintained.