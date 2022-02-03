Cruzeiro vs América: refereeing mistakes and surrounded by controversies; see bids

In the first half of the game between Cruzeiro and América, this Wednesday (2), at Mineirão, the main role was the arbitration. Classic valid for the Campeonato Mineiro went to the break with the score of 2 to 0 for the visitors.

At the beginning of the game, Edu opened the scoring for Cruzeiro after a beautiful pass from Filipe Machado. However, assistant Marcyano da Silva Vicente wrongly marked offside. Look:

Then, forward Waguininho, from the celestial team, was sent off after punching the side Patric. Referee Ricardo Marques Ribeiro, who didn’t seem to know how to control the game, didn’t see the move, which was denounced by fourth referee André Luiz Skettino. Check out:

Patric opened the scoring for Coelho with a free kick. In the celebration, he danced in front of the home club’s bench, making the confrontation even hotter. He was yellowed.

GOOOOOOOOOOOL! CRUISE 0 X 1 AMERICA Patric finishes with the right foot, from the middle of the box, straight to the center of the goal. pic.twitter.com/o7EapSaX5X — The Time (@otempo) February 3, 2022

Alê enlarged his head. At first, Cruzeiro complained about a possible offside from the side, which was not marked. Lineman Felipe Alan Costa hit.

GOOOOOOOOOOOL! CRUISE 0 X 2 AMERICA Alê, head, from the middle of the area. See the goal: pic.twitter.com/cQJIkoL4x2 — The Time (@otempo) February 3, 2022

—

THE TIME reinforces the commitment to quality journalism from Minas Gerais. Our newsroom daily produces responsible information that you can trust.

follow THE TIME on Facebook, on twitter and on Instagram. Help grow our community.