Cryptos today: PayPal and Meta drag cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin cools and Solana plummets 14% after BRL 1.7 billion hack

The collapse of PayPal and Meta shares, which fell more than 20% yesterday, along with other companies in the tech sector, are at the heart of the new cryptocurrency slump, amid the growing correlation between crypto asset prices and the Nasdaq performance.

Bitcoin (BTC), which was rehearsing a possible short squeeze (a strong rise capable of liquidating short positions), fell 5.5% and traded again at $36,525.04, moving away from the resistance level in the $40 range. thousand. Ethereum (ETH) follows suit and drops 6% to $2,611, cutting its weekly gain to 6.9%.

The move is linked to lower-than-expected numbers and the loss of Meta’s virtual and augmented reality division last year. Losses on the order of $10 billion left investors wary of overspending around the ambitious metaverse project, which has a strong relationship with crypto.

PayPal, which has been offering crypto purchases abroad for more than a year, had a lower-than-expected revenue increase in 2021: just 13%, up from 25% the year before.

With the impact on the crypto market, Bitcoin was unable to sustain a bounce above $38K. But analysts point out that the retail investor remains active while prices remain above $ 35,000, which can help prevent sharper drops in the cryptocurrency.

However, the appetite can cease at any time. For CoinDesk analyst Damanick Dantes, an important technical indicator approached overbought territory yesterday, something that often happens before a more intense pullback than what has been seen so far.

The new fall in the market puts a stop to the recovery attempt that had been building yesterday. According to the analysis house Arcane Research, investors were starting to get excited about a possible short-term rise of Bitcoin beyond $ 40,000. They expected an increase in trading volume to get back to buying more forcefully, which ended up not happening.

Despite Bitcoin’s losses, the result of the day is much worse for Solana (SOL), which drops 13.8% and goes to US$ 95.08 after a bridge that connects the network to Ethereum suffered a hack valued at R$ 1.7 billion. There is a fear among users that the ETH deposited with Solana has completely lost its ballast.

The incident also affects several DeFi projects amid distrust of protocols that hold ETH to allow its use on other blockchains. Convex Finance (CVX), Synthetix Network Token (SNX) and Curve DAO Token (CRV), for example, are also down by up to 14% in the last 24 hours.

Despite this, the Quant project (QNT) swims against the grain and registers a rise of 24.4% after emerging as a promising blockchain for the creation of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). Recently, the United States government returned to talk about the topic in a report, raising expectations around the eventual launch of a digital dollar.

Check out the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7:10 am:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) US$ 36,525.04 -5.5% Ethereum (ETH) US$ 2,611.46 -6% Binance Coin (BNB) US$ 362.65 -5.2% Cardano (ADA) $1.02 -4.8% Solana (SOL) $95.08 -13.8%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest gains in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Quantity (QNT) US$ 133.58 +24.4% Leo Token (LEO) $4.11 +0.8% Tezos (XTZ) $3.82 +0.3%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest drops in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours BitTorrent (BTT) US$ 0.00187490 -15.8% Convex Finance (CVX) $24.76 -14.1% Solana (SOL) $95.11 -13.8% Arweave (AR) $34.56 -13.3% Curve DAO Token (CRV) $3.02 -11%

Check out how cryptocurrency ETFs closed on the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation Hashdex NCI (HASH11) BRL 35.70 -4.51% Hashdex BTCN (BITH11) BRL 47.31 -3.23% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 42.89 -3.13% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 12.50 -2.34% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 10.42 -2.61%

See the main news from the crypto market this Thursday (3):

Bridge between Ethereum and Solana suffers possible hack of BRL 1.7 billion in cryptocurrencies

Wormwhole, one of the most popular platforms that serves as a bridge between Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL) and other blockchains, may have been the target of a hack worth more than US$ 326 million, the equivalent of about R$ 1.7 billion, on Wednesday night (2).

Analysts working with public blockchain data drew attention to an 80,000 ETH transaction by Wormhole destined for an address that currently holds more than $250 million in ETH.

According to another developer, the attacker also obtained 40,000 ETH on Solana, a network where he began to execute sales gradually in exchange for other crypto assets.

The incident sparked the alert of users of decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, as all the Ethereum running on the Solana network may have lost its ballast.

Victory in US Courts Could Save Projects That Offer Cryptocurrency Yield

A legal battle in the United States has given new life to DeFi projects that offer income in cryptos and were in the sights of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), the American body equivalent to the Internal Revenue Service.

In anticipation of an unfavorable ruling in Tennessee, the IRS returned to an investor cryptocurrencies that had been staking and seized for alleged tax fraud.

With this, analysts believe that the US government may set aside the intention to tax income in cryptocurrencies before converting them to dollars, something seen as essential for the survival of DeFi products.

El Salvador wins initiative to educate people about Bitcoin

Paxful, a company that provides infrastructure for cryptocurrency projects, launched “La Casa Del Bitcoin” in El Salvador, a new education center related to digital currency.

The center will offer workshops and lectures focused on Bitcoin and financial inclusion in the country. The objective is to make the population aware of the benefits of using the digital asset as a means of exchange for the local community amid obstacles in the adoption of BTC as legal tender.

The adoption of Bitcoin as a currency in El Salvador sparked a wave of protests in the country, as well as a clash between the Salvadoran government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

