Curses and scheduled protest: Sylvinho becomes target in defeat and is fired by Corinthians | Corinthians

Timão opened the scoring with Jô, at the beginning of the second stage. Marcos Leonardo’s two goals put Santos ahead and made the situation untenable for Sylvinho.

There were many boos and curses in the final minutes. In a hurry, the coach greeted Fábio Carille and quickly entered the tunnel that gives access to the locker room. Meanwhile, nearly 30,000 fans cursed the coach and asked for a replacement.

Unlike the other fans, who already reacted in the final minutes, the organized fans protested only after the final whistle. Seconds later, Gaviões da Fiel issued a note on social media calling for a protest at CT Joaquim Grava on Saturday.

In three games in the State, Timão won one, drew another and lost the classic. He has two goals scored. In Itaquera, the team won one point out of a possible six.

More about Corinthians:

Sylvinho, Corinthians coach, in the game against Santos

