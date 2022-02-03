Customer messes up and crashes R$5.2 million Ferrari in test drive – 02/02/2022

Anyone knows that driving a supercar requires a lot of patience and parsimony with the right pedal to prevent the model from suffering some kind of out of control. However, Ukrainian businessman Alex Slobozhenko was apparently a victim of this action in an accident with a Ferrari SF90 Stradale during a test drive in Dubai.

The video of the moment of the accident was recorded by someone who was on the driver’s side. It is possible to see Alex losing control of the car due to a rear exit. No one was injured in the accident.

Images outside the car show the front bumper badly damaged and scratched. However, the model appears to be repairable, as the collision occurred at low speed. The bill will not be low, since in addition to the bumper a carbon fiber splitter was damaged.

According to the website Automedia, the businessman claims that a technical problem with the car caused the accident, and that the test drive was organized so that Alex Slobozhenko could decide whether it would be worth trading his Lamborghini Huracán EVO for a Ferrari SF90 Stradale.

The Ferrari SF90 Stradale is a hybrid and has a combined power of 1,000 hp, going from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.5 seconds and reaching 340 km/h. The model is valued at R$ 5.2 million.

