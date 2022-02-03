CVM suspends decision that affected MXRF11 Real Estate Fund

The Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) accepted this Tuesday morning (01), the request for a suspensive effect for the decision on the distribution of dividends from the Maxi Renda fund (MXRF11). Given this, real estate funds recovered part of the losses of last week. In fact, the FII closed up 3.35%.

The CVM understood, at the end of 2021, that a real estate fund could not distribute more dividends than the profit accumulated by the portfolio. The disclosure of the positioning took place last Tuesday (25). In short, the analysis was based on the financial statements of MXRF11 between 2014 and 2020. In this period, the fund even presented an accounting loss. However, even so, he continued with the distribution of dividends.

On the 27th, the CVM reinforced its position and said that the opinion could also apply to other funds in a situation similar to that of Maxi Renda. With this Tuesday’s decision (01), the CMV said that the effects of the decision on Maxi Renda, which shook the real estate fund segment in recent days, are suspended. According to the CVM statement, “the aforementioned request for suspensive effect, made by the administrator of Maxi Renda Fundo de Investimento Imobiliário, was granted by the CVM Board. As a result, the effects of the decision taken on December 21, 2021, are suspended.”. Finally, the CVM says that the suspensive effect will expire if Maxi Renda’s administrators do not file a request for reconsideration of the decision. The company’s term is up to 15 working days. Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Image: jaturonoofer / Shutterstock.com