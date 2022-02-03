CVM suspends decision that affected MXRF11 Real Estate Fund

The Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) accepted this Tuesday morning (01), the request for a suspensive effect for the decision on the distribution of dividends from the Maxi Renda fund (MXRF11). Given this, real estate funds recovered part of the losses of last week. In fact, the FII closed up 3.35%.
The CVM understood, at the end of 2021, that a real estate fund could not distribute more dividends than the profit accumulated by the portfolio. The disclosure of the positioning took place last Tuesday (25). In short, the analysis was based on the financial statements of MXRF11 between 2014 and 2020. In this period, the fund even presented an accounting loss. However, even so, he continued with the distribution of dividends.
