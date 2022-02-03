Daimler died. Now there are cars and trucks – Observer

You have free access to all the articles of the Observer for being our subscriber.



If until now Daimler AG managed the German group’s truck and car business, from now on there will be two separate entities. On the one hand, Mercedes-Benz Group AG takes over the management of Mercedes and Smart cars (in the latter case only 50%, as the remaining share of the brand has already been sold to the Chinese of Geely, the largest shareholder of the German group), on the other hand, another to emerge Daimler Trucks, which will take care of the trucks.

The decision that led to the separation of the two businesses is not merely cosmetic, as it aims to allow a spin off of the heavy-duty vehicle business and launch them on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange within the next year. Daimler Trucks includes Mercedes trucks and buses, but also the brands Freightliner, Western Star and Fuso, a former Mitsubishi that has a factory in Portugal where electric vehicles come from. With the public offering, Daimler intends to divest a part of the business, aiming above all to gather the capital it needs to rapidly develop the business in both sectors, especially in the automotive sector.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG remains on the stock exchange, where Daimler AG is already listed, however changing the name from “DAI” to “MBG”. The decision to separate the two companies was taken at an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders, on 1 October, with the group’s CEO, Ola Källenius, noting that “the measure aims to reinforce the strategic focus on the design and production of the most desirable cars in the world. world”.

The separation of the car and truck business was motivated, according to Källenius, “because they are very different businesses, with specific customers, different technologies and different capital needs”, with the most demanding cars in this field.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG will still retain a small percentage in Daimler Trucks AG, with shareholders of the former Daimler receiving shares in the new car company, plus an extra share from the trucks. The rest will be sold on the stock exchange, to pay up the capital the builder needs. It remains to be seen how the company’s largest shareholders will behave, to see to what extent the owner of Geely, Li Shufu, takes the opportunity to increase its current 9.7%, or if the Chinese from BAIC, which belongs to the State, take the opportunity to stand out from rival Geely and increase the 9.98% they control.