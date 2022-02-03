Damares silences and ministry is divided over Moïse’s murder

Minister Damares Alves remains silent about the murder of Congolese Moïse Kabagambe, despite pressure from the technical staff of the Ministry of Women, Family and Human Rights for the ministry to take a stand on the matter.

At least two secretariats of the body led by Damares have initiated bureaucratic procedures for the ministry to do something about the matter, but the two attempts have not received attention from the top of the ministry so far.

Moïse was beaten to death on Monday (1/31) at a kiosk in Barra da Tijuca, in the West Zone of Rio de Janeiro. He had gone to the place to collect a debt of R$ 200 for having worked at the establishment.

The National Human Rights Council has also received a complaint. The council is linked to the Ministry of Damares and has representatives from the government and civil society in its composition.

Copy of 3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (26) Congolese Moïse Mugenyi Kabagambe, 24, was killed on Monday (24/1), near a kiosk in Barra da Tijuca, west of Rio de Janeiro.reproduction ***Congolese(1) To escape the violence and hunger in Congo, Moïse moved to Rio de Janeiro in February 2011, when he was still a child. Three years later, his mother also moved to Rio de Janeiro. reproduction ***Congolese(4) Moïse worked as a waiter, serving tables on the beach, and was paid daily, at a kiosk near Posto 8 on Barra beach, on the west side of the capital.Personal archive ***moise_congoles_rj The young man’s family reported that he had gone to the kiosk to collect payment for two late nights. He should get $200reproduction ***african-dead-rio-3 protest Security camera footage of the establishment shows Moïse talking to kiosk employees. At one point, tempers flared, and one of the men picks up a piece of wood. Moise tries to defend himself with a chair reproduction ***Congolese(3) The man who threatened Moïse left the scene and, moments later, returned with five other people, who tied the boy’s feet and hands, and beat him to death. Disclosure ***Congolese 1 According to witnesses, the young man was beaten for at least 15 minutes. Pieces of wood and a baseball bat were used to land the blows against him. Police found Moïse’s body, tied up and lifeless, on a ladder Personal archive ***Congolese(2) Relatives of the Congolese only learned of the death almost 12 hours after the crime, on Tuesday (25/1). The young man was buried at the Irajá Cemetery, in the north of the city. Reproduction / TV Globo ***Congolese(5) Family members also attribute the crime to racism and xenophobia, which is prejudice against foreigners. In addition, they denounced that, when they went to remove the young man’s body from the Legal Medical Institute (IML), the victim would be without his organs.Reproduction / TV Globo ***Congolese(6) An investigation carried out by the IML indicated that Moïse had several “bleeding areas of contusion” and also traces of bronchoaspiration of blood. Witnesses said the victim begged them not to kill him.reproduction ***Congolese(7) So far, eight people have been interviewed by Civil Police officers. According to the family, five investigators were involved in Moïse’s murder. reproduction ***Congolese 1 On Tuesday (1/2), one of the kiosk employees showed up at the police station and confessed to being one of the aggressors. According to him, the suspects tried to prevent the worker from attacking an elderly man, but no one owed the victim a salary. reproduction ***kiosk In a note to Metrópoles, the Civil Police says that it surveyed the place and analyzed security camera footage. Efforts are underway to identify the perpetrators. reproduction 0

The minister did not even mention the matter on her official Twitter profile. Until 10:20 am this Wednesday (2/2), his last post was about the fight against early erotization, a flag of the ministry and neo-Pentecostal pastors who came to establish sexual abstinence as a method to combat teenage pregnancy.

Have you read all the notes and articles in the column today? Click here.

Follow the column on twitter and on Instagram so you don’t miss a thing.