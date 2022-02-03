Deaths in the world have the highest daily number in almost 9 months

The world recorded the highest daily number of deaths from covid-19, according to the Our World in Data platform, a disease monitoring project handled by Johns Hopkins University. According to data from the platform, yesterday the world recorded 14,303 deaths caused by the disease. The number is the highest since May 7, when 14,418 deaths were recorded.

The new peak recorded in the period occurs amid the proliferation of the omicron variant of the new coronavirus. In the moving average of the last seven days recorded until yesterday, of 10,094 deaths, the amount is the highest in five months – August 27, 2021, the average was at 10,127 deaths.

Nine months ago, India was already facing an escalation of confirmed cases with the omicron variant. In Brazil, the population still felt the effects of gamma.

Despite the higher transmissibility of the omicron, however, the numbers show that cases have started to decline, although the same trend is not observed in deaths. The average number of new infections, according to Our World in Data, is 3.13 million per day. The amount represents a drop of nearly 9% from the record 3.43 million recorded on January 24.

See the ranking of countries with deaths from covid-19 in the last 24 hours