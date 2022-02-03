Dengue spreads and puts pressure on health services in five states – News

In at least five states, the number of dengue cases has increased in the wake of the recent advance of Covid-19. In Minas Gerais, the number of dengue infections grew 94% in one week. Alagoas, Rio Grande do Sul, Tocantins and cities in the interior of São Paulo also report highs.

Experts predict that 2022, already marked by the records of the coronavirus because of the Ômicron variant, will be a year with the highest incidence of dengue. Managers also warn of the risk of confusion in diagnoses, since there are similar symptoms, such as fever and body pain.

After the rains, in less than a week the number of dengue cases practically doubled in Minas. On January 20, the state Health Department reported 178 cases. On the 26th, the number rose to 347: a rise of 94%. With regard to chikungunya, the increase was even greater, 192% – the number of cases went from 27 to 79 in the same period. There were also six probable cases of Zika in the state. There was no record of death from these diseases.

As the coordinator of Arboviruses Surveillance of the folder, Danielle Capistrano, the risk of epidemic in the seasonal period of the disease, which began in December and runs until June, is not excluded. The manager recalls that the high volume of rains, together with the high temperature, may have increased the breeding sites of the transmitting mosquito, the Aedes aegypti.

According to her, since 2010, Minas has had epidemic cycles of dengue every three years – the last one was in 2019. A new period of high in the number of cases could happen in 2022, hence the need to keep the alert. The government must transfer R$ 40 million to the municipalities for control actions.

In Alagoas, the number of cases rose from 65 in December to 119 in January. “With the rains, the mosquitoes find more points of stagnant water, where they reproduce, which impacts the infestation rates in the municipalities”, informed the local Health Department. As dengue and Covid have similar symptoms, the folder recommends that, in case of fever, body aches and headaches, medical attention is sought, as both diseases are serious.

According to Fiocruz researcher Claudia Codeço, infection with Covid does not prevent the person from also having dengue, but it represents a greater risk for those who are infected. “These viruses are circulating in the same places, which can make it difficult for people to diagnose and timely treatment, both in the case of Covid and dengue. as timely as possible”, he says.

In Rio Grande do Sul, the number of dengue cases more than doubled in 2021 compared to the previous year (10,149 infections, compared to 3,600). This year, 75 cases were recorded in the first two weeks of January, according to the latest epidemiological bulletin. The Health Department of Porto Alegre sent an alert to the health network, after noting a high rate of infestation of the Aedes in 21 districts.

Tocantins monitors 71 municipalities at risk of a dengue epidemic – 51 are on alert in the face of high mosquito infestation in buildings. According to the local government, 66% of the cities in Tocantins are vulnerable to epidemics of dengue, zika and chikungunya – the three caused by the virus. Aedes.



SP prepares protocol

In the state of São Paulo, although the peak of dengue normally occurs in April, 2,028 cases and 1 death were recorded in January, in addition to 5 cases of chikungunya. In the second half of 2021, the State Health Department prepared a protocol with guidelines for clinical suspicion, diagnosis, treatment and monitoring of cases of this disease, which has symptoms similar to those of Covid-19.

Inland, the prefectures of Araçatuba, Andradina and Birigui expressed concern about the possible impact of dengue on hospitals and health posts, already crowded with Covid and flu patients. The fear is that the rains and heat will anticipate the increase in outbreaks of Aedes – the three cities intensified their actions to combat the transmitter.

Of the 11 municipalities in the Andradina region, 10 have an infestation rate of Aedes among the highest in the country. With about 200,000 inhabitants, the region recorded more than 6,600 cases in 2021. The incidence rate is six times above the state average.

São José do Rio Preto, Tatuí and Campinas, cities whose hospital network is also under pressure from the coronavirus, reinforced actions against dengue. From 2020 to 2021, Rio Preto saw the number of dengue cases grow by 187% (from 7,252 to 20,803) – this is the highest incidence in the interior. In December, health agents found mosquito larvae in 5% of the properties visited in the city.

In Tatuí, 20,521 people had dengue in 2021, a jump from the previous year (342). The city government informed that a team of 12 sanitary visitors and 17 endemic control agents carry out inspections of homes and businesses.



Pandemic affected prevention

Covid-19, according to Claudia Codeço, affected the prevention and control of dengue in the last two years, as it required that the entire health structure be directed to face the health crisis. “There was a great impact, and now it is necessary to recover the structures and resources that were allocated to the monitoring and control of arboviruses and that were redirected to the pandemic. This must be done urgently, especially now, at the beginning of the season of dengue”, he defends.

Although the focus of governments in the health area is still on Covid, some states and the Union are already concerned about the simultaneous advance of dengue. At the end of 2021, when launching the campaign “Fight the mosquito every day”, which sought to mobilize the population to prevent new dengue epidemics, the Ministry of Health warned of the risk of confusion between diagnoses.

“The main symptoms of dengue are high fever greater than 38.5 degrees, intense muscle pain, pain when moving the eyes, malaise, lack of appetite and red spots on the body. health service for proper diagnosis and treatment,” the ministry said.

The symptoms of Covid, according to the folder, are mainly fever, dry cough, fatigue, pain, discomfort, sore throat, diarrhea, conjunctivitis, headache, loss of taste, loss of smell and skin rash.

“The diagnosis of dengue is clinical and made by a doctor. It is confirmed by laboratory tests of serology, molecular biology and viral isolation, or confirmed with a rapid test. The best way to prevent the disease is to prevent the proliferation of the mosquito Aedes aegyptieliminating outbreaks, avoiding stored water that can become a breeding ground”, observed the Health Ministry.



Fiocruz

Indicators from InfoDengue, an arbovirus monitoring service developed by researchers from Fiocruz and Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV), point to the southern region of the country, the interior of São Paulo and the region between Goiânia and Palmas as areas of attention for dengue in 2022. The critical map for possible expansion of the disease includes the Federal District, the Amazon and some isolated municipalities in Bahia and Ceará. In the south, north and west of Paraná and in cities in Santa Catarina, such as Joinville, the Aedes aegypti circulates a lot.

According to Claudia Codeço, who coordinates the service, outbreaks recorded last year may be an indication that the vector is adapting to climate change. “Dengue, of an urban nature, is expanding to more rural areas, with smaller cities, to the interior of the Amazon and to the Midwest and South regions of the country. Especially in the South, we have seen an increase in outbreaks of dengue in recent years. dengue in small and medium-sized cities”, he said. According to her, the mosquito has the capacity to adapt and can take several years to introduce and sustain itself in new regions.

