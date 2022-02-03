DIRF 2022: three points of attention

The month of February is marked by the delivery of a very important accessory obligation: the Withholding Income Tax Return (DIRF-2022), which must be made by 11:59 pm on February 28, through the DIRF Generator Program (PGD) of the Federal Revenue. The DIRF is mandatory for individuals and legal entities, including micro and small businesses and individual microentrepreneurs (MEIs) included in the Simples Nacional, who have paid or credited income with income tax withholding, even in a single month of calendar year 2021.

However, it is important to be alert because there are other rules that require the delivery of DIRF-2022, such as, for example, condominiums and individuals and legal entities domiciled in the country who made payment, credit, delivery, employment or remittance to an individual or resident or domiciled abroad, even if the tax has not been withheld.

To help companies, the IOBa brand of solutions and knowledge that empowers companies and accounting firms, listed the three main points of attention for DIRF 202.

Compensatory Aid

The monthly compensatory aid paid as a result of the proportional reduction in working hours and wages or the temporary suspension of the employment contract, provided for in the Emergency Employment and Income Maintenance Program (BEm), has an indemnity nature and does not form part of the calculation of the Withholding Income Tax (IRRF) and the Declaration of Annual Adjustment of the Individual Income Tax (DIRPF).

The amount of the compensatory aid does not include the salary owed by the employer and must be informed separately in the “Others (specify)” field of the beneficiary’s “Exempt Income” sub-sheet, specifying the heading in the description field. If he has received more than one item referring to exempt income, he must also indicate them in the “Others (specify)” field, detailing each one in the “Complementary Information – proof of income” form.

Health plan reimbursement

In case of reimbursement of medical expenses paid by the private corporate health plan to the beneficiary (employee), the company must inform the total annual amounts in the fields corresponding to expenses incurred in the calendar year or expenses of the previous calendar year. However, this rendering of an account of the reimbursed amount is not mandatory, and must only be carried out if the company has the information, that is, it has been transmitted by itself, the beneficiary’s paying source. We remind you that the lack of this information may place the employee’s Annual Adjustment Statement pending processing.

Company in participation account

In DIRF, there is no profit limit to be informed regarding the registrations of Partnership in Participation Account (SCP). Therefore, it is necessary to indicate in the declaration all the beneficiaries of income from dividends and profits distributed by SCP.

“The 2022 DIRF brought few changes, but even so, they are complex and can have repercussions on the Individual Income Tax Return, the tip is not to leave it to the last minute and pay attention to filling it out, since any irregularity is subject to a fine”, says Valdir Amorim, IOB’s Tax Coordinator.

Source: IOB