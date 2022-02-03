Discover a diet that lowers blood pressure and helps you lose weight

Designed especially to reduce blood pressure and cardiovascular accidents, the DASH diet was developed in the 1990s and has a high amount of fruits and vegetables among its bases. In essence, this eating routine focuses on foods such as whole grains, vegetables, fruits, low-fat dairy products, lean meats (such as poultry and fish), nuts, seeds, and legumes.

In it, there are no prohibited foods, however, the emphasis is on healthy choices, low in fat and high in fiber. The DASH diet provides a recommended amount of daily and weekly servings of the foods described, but these flexible guidelines make it more sustainable and unrestricted, allowing each individual to choose their own meal plan. It’s usually 6-8 servings of grains, 2-3 servings of dairy, 4-5 servings of vegetables, 4-5 servings of fruit, and 2 servings of lean protein.

The food plan encourages its followers to choose healthy food sources that manage pressure. In contrast, limitations are red meat, salt and sweets, and foods with added sugar.

Too much salt is bad for your health

Excessive salt intake is an aggravating factor for increased blood pressure, so monitoring is essential.

A 2017 study published in the American Journal of the College of Cardiology examined 412 participants with stage one prehypertension and concluded that consuming less salt was directly linked to lower blood pressure.

In that study, participants who followed the DASH diet and reduced their daily sodium intake to 1,150 mg for 30 days had a greater blood pressure reduction than participants who ate a traditional American diet.

In addition, the higher the individual’s blood pressure at baseline, the greater the improvement observed when following a low-sodium DASH diet.

Although the diet has benefits for blood pressure control, it is also effective in weight maintenance and can be followed by anyone who wants to improve health parameters. By adapting the menu to healthy foods, weight loss becomes a consequence. Remembering that, when it comes to weight loss, the adequacy of amounts is paramount in meals.

What’s more, a 2016 study even showed that the DASH diet was more effective for weight loss compared to traditional restrictive diets.

It can still be a good strategy to educate individuals to achieve a healthy eating routine, with healthy source ingredients, rich in fiber and low in processed items.