Discover the 10 occupations with the highest and lowest salaries registered in the portfolio in 2021

Brazil ended 2021 with a positive balance of 2,730,597 jobs with a formal contract. During the year, 20,699,802 admissions and 17,969,205 dismissals were recorded. The data were released on Monday (31) by the Ministry of Labor and Social Security.

Data by sector

In the year, the balance of 2.7 million jobs had its biggest contribution in the service sector, with 1,226,026 jobs created. There were 9,284,923 admissions compared to 8,058,897 dismissals.

The commerce sector added another 643,754 jobs (4,889,494 admissions and 4,245,740 dismissals), while the Industry generated 475,141 new jobs (3,352,363 admissions and 2,877,222 dismissals) in 2021.

Construction activities created 244,755 jobs (2,017,403 admissions and 1,772,648 dismissals), while agriculture, livestock, forestry, fishing and aquaculture had 140,927 new jobs with formal contracts (1,155,619 admissions and 1,014,692 dismissals).

The stock (total amount of active formal contracts) in the year showed a variation of 7.08% (compared to January 1, 2021).

In December, the balance of jobs was negative in four of the five groups of economic activity analyzed. The only one to present a positive balance (9,013 vacancies) was the trade sector; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles.

The industry balance was negative by 92,047 jobs; construction lost 52,033 jobs; agriculture, livestock, forestry production, fishing and aquaculture registered a drop of 26,073 vacancies; and that of services decreased the balance of CLT jobs by 104,670.

average salary

Despite the improvement in the number of vacancies, the average salary for hires in the country was BRL 1,921.19 last year, below the average of BRL 2,000.26 recorded in 2020.

Some jobs, however, especially in the financial sector, paid a salary well above average.

Below is a list of the 10 positions with the highest and lowest hiring salaries.

Highest salaries of 2021

Credit Officer (Except Real Estate Credit): R$ 37,134.38 Market Risk Officer: BRL 34,718.47 Banking Products Officer: BRL 34,385.11 Dance Playwright: BRL 30,219.01 IT Services Director: BRL 28,050.65 Credit Recovery Officer in Financial Intermediation Operations: R$ 26,117.49 Human Resources Director: BRL 25,790.85 Research and Development Director (R&D): BRL 24,399.44 Commercial Director: BRL 21,600.47 Production and Operations Director of the Transformation, Mineral Extraction and Utilities Industry: R$ 21,188.14

Lowest salaries of 2021

Acupuncturist psychologist: BRL 758.51 Popular Party Presenter: BRL 773.44 Ball boy: BRL 914.56 Spanish Literature Teacher: BRL 918.42 Tobacco Classifier: BRL 1,003.27 Charger (Aircraft): BRL 1,016.21 Doula: BRL 1,069.33 Shrimp Technician: BRL 1,094.68 Esoteric: BRL 1,119.16 Crochet Craftsman: BRL 1,148.77

(With information from Agência Brasil)

