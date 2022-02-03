Doctor recommends using N95 and PFF2 masks to avoid the omicron

Photo: Roberta Aline



A variant with greater transmissibility, the ômicron has already arrived in most Brazilian states and its speed draws the attention of researchers. Even with the smaller number of people with serious cases and deaths caused by covid-19, due, in large part, to the expansion of vaccine coverage, health professionals warn that care to avoid infection by the disease must remain.

Pulmonologist Rebecca Stival, indicates that, in addition to distancing, it is essential to avoid agglomerations, prefer well-ventilated places and constantly sanitize your hands, washing with soap and water and using gel alcohol.

“Covid-19 is transmitted by tiny particles. So, the measures so highlighted are fundamental to minimize the risks of contagion. And in some places, even more attention is needed,” he explains.

Correct choice and use of the mask

In closed places such as buses, airports and planes, the pulmonologist recommends N95 and PFF2 masks as they protect more from small aerosol particles. With the high transmission rates of the omicron, these models have become even more indicated by the higher protection ratings.

Goggles also help a lot and are recommended especially in cases where distancing is not possible, such as flights. In more open environments and with a short stay, the surgical mask also minimizes the risk of infection, although the filtration rate is lower.

“Common sense is essential. It is not enough to use the mask, it must be used correctly, with the correct fit to the face. Always use it well attached to the face, covering the nose and mouth, without openings for air inlet and do not keep adjusting In addition, keep a distance of 2 meters from people, give preference to ventilated places and always clean your hands, using alcohol gel or soap and water”, emphasizes the doctor.

